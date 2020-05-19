Kyruus Wins 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Patient Scheduling Solution

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Healthcare Products and Companies

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, today announced that MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market, has named Kyruus ProviderMatch® for Consumers the winner of its 2020 “Best Patient Registration & Scheduling Solution” award. In use on dozens of leading health systems’ websites across the United States, ProviderMatch for Consumers helps people more easily find the care they need and book appointments online.

ProviderMatch for Consumers is an online search and scheduling solution that health systems embed in their websites to empower consumers to navigate to the right care options for their unique needs and preferences. Initially focused on matching consumers with the right providers, Kyruus has expanded the solution to have the capacity to route consumers to alternative sites of care and virtual care options as well. Consumers utilize keyword-based search and dynamic filters to narrow down the best matches – whether those are providers, sites of care, or other options – based on their criteria and the health system’s access models. In the face of COVID-19, Kyruus quickly updated the clinical taxonomy behind the search engine to help customers surface accurate care options for COVID-19, coronavirus, and related search terms.

In addition to connecting consumers with appropriate care, ProviderMatch enables them to view appointment availability across the network and schedule appointments conveniently online. Through direct integrations with a range of EHR platforms, consumers can book seamlessly into the health system’s underlying system then and there. Utilizing ProviderMatch and the robust provider data management platform it sits on, numerous leading health systems have achieved rapid results bringing online scheduling to fruition with Kyruus. Kyruus also offers a Spanish language version of this solution, which won last year’s Patient Engagement Innovation Award.

“Through sites like Amazon and Kayak, consumers have grown accustomed to modern digital search experiences and Kyruus has brought that familiar experience to healthcare,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “ProviderMatch for Consumers is making it easier for people to find appropriate care online and represents a “breakthrough” solution within Kyruus’ powerful multi-channel platform. We are excited to acknowledge it as a standout scheduling solution and congratulate the Kyruus team on their continued industry recognition.”

Now in its fourth year, the mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records, mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from more than 15 countries across the world.

“We’re extremely proud of the role ProviderMatch has played in helping health systems achieve their digital transformation goals over the years,” said Chris Gervais, Chief Technology Officer at Kyruus. “However, we’re even more honored at present to play a role in helping our customers better connect patients to care online – whether they need access for COVID-19 concerns or unrelated medical needs. We’re grateful to MedTech Breakthrough for this award and share it with our customers working day in and day out to care for their communities.”

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

About Kyruus

Kyruus delivers industry-defining provider search and scheduling solutions that help health systems match patients with the right providers across their enterprise-wide access points. Serving more than 250,000 providers across leading health systems nationwide, the Kyruus ProviderMatch® suite of solutions—for consumers, access centers, and care settings—enables a modern and consistent patient experience, while optimizing provider utilization. The company’s award-winning provider data management platform powers each of the ProviderMatch solutions and transforms how health systems understand and manage their provider networks. To find out why a Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.

Contacts

Lindsey Honig



Aria Marketing for Kyruus



617-332-9999 ext. 206



lhonig@ariamarketing.com