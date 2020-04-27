Libre Wireless Technologies Single Chip MAVID IoT/Voice Device Now Amazon AWS IoT Core Certified – Leads Industry in Voice Feature Integration, Size and Power for Broader AI and Amazon IoT Core SDK Applications

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWSIoT—Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc. a leading embedded Wireless Voice/AI solutions provider, today announced their industry leading “MAVID” low power mic-to-cloud edge computing solution is expanding their unique RTOS platform to include new SDK releases enabling broader IoT and AI centric applications. This flexible IoT SDK now features Amazon AWS IoT Core certification and leverages the responsive Free RTOS OS combined in a scalable feature rich platform. The new offering delivers flexible development environments and unique connectivity feature libraries for brand and ODM customers developing on this Industry leading MAVID device platform. MAVID is now even better suited to address broader IoT applications that can leverage this highly integrated low power device that goes well beyond the initial release of the MAVID platform which featured a complete Alexa Built-In voice assistant and media streaming feature set.





The MAVID device, a single chip mic-to-cloud solution measuring only 13.5mm square and the miniature size and long battery life means developers can take great IoT, audio and even Alexa capabilities into all new applications. Working closely with Amazon, Libre has delivered a certified Amazon AWS IoT Core SDK that offers full cloud connectivity features and can utilize Libre’s own AWS cloud or connect to a customers own cloud system. The SDK offers development environments in both IAR and GCC. The AWS IoT Device SDK enables your devices to connect, authenticate, and exchange messages with AWS IoT Core using the MQTT, HTTP, or WebSockets protocols. The AWS IoT Device SDK supports C, JavaScript, and Arduino, and includes the client libraries, the developer guide, and the porting guide for manufacturers.

Get more details directly from the Amazon AWS Partner Device Catalog web page links below, for both the MAVID Device as well as the related EVK noted as the “GBS Minitower” development platform.

https://devices.amazonaws.com for MAVID

https://devices.amazonaws.com/ for MAVID GBS-Minitower EVK

“Expanding Libre’s unique MAVID platform into broader IoT and AI applications is a strategic activity and a top priority at Libre,” says Jordan Watters, Chief Executive Officer of Libre Wireless Technologies. “We are investing heavily in new tools, SDK’s and a roadmap of devices to enable the most unique and compelling IoT and AI solutions in the industry, and we are very proud to begin this roll out with Amazon and our new AWS IoT Core SDK platform certification.”

About Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Libre Wireless Technologies is a leading provider of WiFi and Wireless technologies for IoT, media streaming, voice interface and AI applications. Libre delivers comprehensive embedded hardware and software SDK solutions that are scalable across ecosystems, features, power and price. Libre offers a range of approved and certified electronic modules and devices along with extensive software that can manage virtually all aspects of system, voice, connectivity and cloud features. Libre offers the world’s smallest, lowest power complete mic-to-cloud voice/AI solutions in single devices enabling all new portable, wearable, CE and industrial applications. The Libre solutions provide ODM’s, CE Brands and commercial product designers the most complete, flexible and ecosystem leading technology available for fastest time to market and superior product differentiation.

Contacts

Jordan Watters – Chief Executive Officer, Founder



Phone: +1-512-757-9490



www.librewireless.com