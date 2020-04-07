Lindsay Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues of $113.8 million and EPS of $0.51

Revenue growth and margin improvements lead to improved North America irrigation performance

Solid Infrastructure performance driven by strong revenue growth and favorable margin mix

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its second quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on February 29, 2020.

Second Quarter Summary

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $113.8 million, an increase of $4.6 million, or 4 percent, compared to revenues of $109.2 million in the prior year second quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were $5.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $3.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the prior year second quarter. Net earnings for the prior year second quarter adjusted to eliminate costs associated with the Foundation for Growth initiative were $0.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.1

“ We were pleased to see improved performance in our irrigation business while market conditions remain challenged,” said Tim Hassinger, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ Solid performance in our infrastructure business was driven by revenue growth and a favorable mix of higher margin revenue. In addition, our Foundation for Growth initiative continues to contribute to improved performance and margin expansion in both businesses.”

Second Quarter Segment Results

Irrigation segment revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $92.1 million, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 4 percent, compared to $95.8 million in the prior year. North America irrigation revenues of $65.7 million increased $8.0 million, or 14 percent, compared to the prior year. The increase resulted primarily from higher sales of replacement parts, increased irrigation equipment unit volume and higher revenue from engineering project services. International irrigation revenues of $26.4 million decreased $11.7 million, or 31 percent, due primarily to a large project sale in a developing market in the prior year that did not repeat.

Irrigation segment operating margin was 10.4 percent of sales in the second quarter, compared to 7.9 percent of sales in the prior year. Operating margin improvement resulted from an increase in North America sales and from improved cost and pricing performance compared to the prior year.

Infrastructure segment revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $21.7 million, an increase of $8.3 million, or 62 percent, compared to $13.4 million in the prior year. The increase resulted from higher Road Zipper System® sales and lease revenues and an increase in sales of road safety products compared to the prior year.

Infrastructure segment operating margin was 29.3 percent of sales in the second quarter, compared to an operating loss of $0.4 million in the prior year. Operating margin improvement resulted primarily from increased sales in higher margin product lines and from improved cost and pricing performance.

The backlog of unfilled orders at February 29, 2020 was $104.4 million compared with $45.6 million at February 28, 2019. Included in these backlogs are amounts of $5.5 million and $1.1 million, respectively, that are not expected to be fulfilled within the subsequent twelve months.

Outlook

“ The recent award of a large Road Zipper System project with Highways England as well as continued growth with a key customer in Japan are great proof points that our infrastructure growth strategy continues to gain traction,” said Mr. Hassinger. “ For our irrigation business, the potential impact of the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade agreement remains uncertain at this point and commodity prices reflect this uncertainty.”

Mr. Hassinger added, “ The business impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic remains uncertain at this time and depends on numerous evolving factors that are difficult to predict. Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers, partners and global community. We have conducted scenario planning and developed contingency plans that continue to be refined on a regular basis to help mitigate potential risk to the business. Overall, we are well positioned with a strong balance sheet and sufficient liquidity as we navigate the current COVID-19 environment.”

Second Quarter Conference Call

Lindsay’s fiscal 2020 second quarter investor conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. Interested investors may participate in the call by dialing (833) 535-2202 in the U.S., or (412) 902-6745 internationally, and requesting the Lindsay Corporation call. Additionally, the conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s Web site, www.lindsay.com. Replays of the conference call will remain on our Web site through the next quarterly earnings release. The Company will have a slide presentation available to augment management’s formal presentation, which will also be accessible via the Company’s Web site.

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world’s rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world’s roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management’s current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “outlook,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

1 Please see Reg G reconciliation of GAAP operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted figures at end of document.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019 February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019 Operating revenues $ 113,788 $ 109,182 $ 223,181 $ 221,133 Cost of operating revenues 80,382 84,708 155,701 168,011 Gross profit 33,406 24,474 67,480 53,122 Operating expenses: Selling expense 8,192 8,437 14,684 16,419 General and administrative expense 13,167 16,832 24,971 31,890 Engineering and research expense 3,405 3,665 6,907 7,233 Total operating expenses 24,764 28,934 46,562 55,542 Operating income (loss) 8,642 (4,460 ) 20,918 (2,420 ) Interest expense (1,191 ) (1,178 ) (2,377 ) (2,383 ) Interest income 389 751 1,004 1,405 Other income (expense), net (973 ) (181 ) (1,423 ) 11 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 6,867 (5,068 ) 18,122 (3,387 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,351 (1,628 ) 4,261 (1,159 ) Net earnings (loss) $ 5,516 $ (3,440 ) $ 13,861 $ (2,228 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.51 $ (0.32 ) $ 1.28 $ (0.21 ) Diluted $ 0.51 $ (0.32 ) $ 1.28 $ (0.21 ) Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share: Basic 10,825 10,786 10,810 10,776 Diluted 10,857 10,786 10,843 10,776 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.62 $ 0.62

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands) February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019 February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019 Operating revenues: Irrigation: North America $ 65,667 $ 57,681 118,280 $ 114,145 International 26,406 38,085 56,145 69,231 Irrigation segment 92,073 95,766 $ 174,425 $ 183,376 Infrastructure segment 21,715 13,416 48,756 37,757 Total operating revenues $ 113,788 $ 109,182 $ 223,181 $ 221,133 Operating income: Irrigation segment $ 9,614 $ 7,521 $ 19,371 $ 15,304 Infrastructure segment 6,358 (446 ) 15,126 3,722 Corporate (7,330 ) (11,535 ) (13,579 ) (21,446 ) Total operating income $ 8,642 $ (4,460 ) $ 20,918 $ (2,420 )

The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:

Irrigation – This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.

Infrastructure – This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019 August 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,272 $ 102,778 $ 127,204 Marketable securities 18,740 — — Receivables, net 80,468 88,576 75,551 Inventories, net 105,454 99,984 92,287 Assets held-for-sale — 2,744 2,744 Other current assets, net 19,083 23,144 15,704 Total current assets 325,017 317,226 313,490 Property, plant, and equipment, net 68,762 65,306 68,968 Intangibles, net 23,162 25,853 24,382 Goodwill 64,338 64,591 64,387 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,257 — — Deferred income tax assets 10,162 6,484 11,758 Other noncurrent assets, net 15,632 20,213 17,329 Total assets $ 534,330 $ 499,673 $ 500,314 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 33,307 $ 37,419 $ 29,434 Current portion of long-term debt 211 207 209 Other current liabilities 54,303 44,825 52,488 Total current liabilities 87,821 82,451 82,131 Pension benefits liabilities 5,868 5,732 6,029 Long-term debt 115,765 116,034 115,846 Operating lease liabilities 25,919 — — Deferred income tax liabilities 839 991 872 Other noncurrent liabilities 20,791 22,622 27,227 Total liabilities 257,003 227,830 232,105 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — — Common stock 18,918 18,870 18,870 Capital in excess of stated value 74,645 69,772 71,684 Retained earnings 481,890 477,027 474,740 Less treasury stock – at cost (277,238 ) (277,238 ) (277,238 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (20,888 ) (16,588 ) (19,847 ) Total shareholders’ equity 277,327 271,843 268,209 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 534,330 $ 499,673 $ 500,314

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six months ended (in thousands) February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings (loss) $ 13,861 $ (2,228 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,418 6,889 Gain on sale of assets held-for-sale (1,191 ) — Loss on sale of business — 67 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 213 (315 ) Deferred income taxes 1,806 (105 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,575 2,403 Other, net (638 ) (1,093 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (5,716 ) (18,157 ) Inventories (14,153 ) (22,246 ) Other current assets (4,539 ) (5,111 ) Accounts payable 3,540 8,402 Other current liabilities (2,183 ) (9,792 ) Other noncurrent assets and liabilities (5,178 ) 1,439 Net cash used in operating activities (2,185 ) (39,847 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (5,335 ) (11,701 ) Proceeds from sale of assets held-for-sale 3,955 — Purchases of marketable securities available-for-sale (19,978 ) — Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities available-for-sale 1,250 — Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges 1,092 1,462 Payments for settlement of net investment hedges — (245 ) Other investing activities, net — 38 Net cash used in investing activities (19,016 ) (10,446 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,545 177 Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations (1,111 ) (1,124 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (104 ) (102 ) Dividends paid (6,711 ) (6,688 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,381 ) (7,737 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,650 21 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (25,932 ) (58,009 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 127,204 160,787 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 101,272 $ 102,778

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose (a) the impact on diluted earnings per share of consulting fees, severance costs and loss from business divestitures, associated with the Company’s Foundation for Growth Initiative (“FFG costs”), (b) the impact on operating income of FFG costs, and (c) the impact on segment operating income of FFG costs. Management believes adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operating income are important indicators of the Company’s business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or may be unrelated to, the Company’s underlying operating results, and provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in the business. Non-GAAP measures used by the Company may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net earnings, diluted earnings per share and operating income. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company’s operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the following reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, management believes provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s business.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) February 28, 2019 Diluted earnings per share February 28, 2019 Diluted earnings per share Net loss – reported GAAP measure $ (3,440 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (2,228 ) $ (0.21 ) FFG costs – before tax 5,281 $ 0.49 9,276 $ 0.86 Tax effect – FFG costs (1,610 ) $ (0.15 ) (2,689 ) $ (0.25 ) Net earnings – adjusted $ 231 $ 0.02 $ 4,359 $ 0.40 Average shares outstanding – diluted 10,786 10,776 For the three months ended February 28, 2019 Operating income reconciliation Consolidated Irrigation Infrastructure Corporate Operating income (loss) – reported GAAP measure (4,460 ) $ 7,521 $ (446 ) $ (11,535 ) FFG costs – before tax 5,281 — 20 5,261 Adjusted operating income $ 821 $ 7,521 $ (426 ) $ (6,274 ) Operating revenues 109,182 $ 95,766 $ 13,416 $ — Operating income as a percent of operating revenues -4.1 % 7.9 % -3.3 % N/A Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues 0.8 % 7.9 % -3.2 % N/A For the six months ended February 28, 2019 Operating income reconciliation Consolidated Irrigation Infrastructure Corporate Operating income (loss) – reported GAAP measure (2,420 ) $ 15,304 $ 3,722 $ (21,446 ) FFG costs – before tax 9,276 126 132 9,018 Adjusted operating income $ 6,856 $ 15,430 $ 3,854 $ (12,428 ) Operating revenues 221,133 $ 183,376 $ 37,757 $ — Operating income as a percent of operating revenues -1.1 % 8.3 % 9.9 % N/A Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues 3.1 % 8.4 % 10.2 % N/A

