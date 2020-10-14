Lumileds prevails at ITC over LSG’s asserted LED chip patents

4 hours ago

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The International Trade Commission (ITC) has issued its final determination of no violation in the investigation initiated by Lighting Science Group seeking to bar the importation of certain Lumileds products into the United States. The Commission ruled in favor of Lumileds on all fronts, finding that its products do not infringe U.S. Patent Number 7,528,421, that the patent is invalid, and that LSG lacked the required domestic industry. This decision follows a previous determination that Lumileds does not infringe U.S. Patent Numbers 7,095,053 and 7,098,483. The investigation has now been terminated.

Lumileds has a rich history of innovation and bringing revolutionary lighting products to the market,” said Cheree McAlpine, Lumileds Chief Legal Officer and SVP. “We are pleased with the ITC’s thoughtful analysis of the issues and findings of no violation. We will continue to defend and protect our valuable intellectual property rights while respecting those of others.”

About Lumileds

For automotive, mobile, IoT, and illumination companies that require innovative lighting solutions, Lumileds is a global leader employing more than 7,000 team members operating in over 30 countries. Lumileds partners with its customers to push the boundaries of light.

To learn more about our portfolio of lighting solutions, visit lumileds.com.

Contacts

Steve Landau

Director of Corporate Communications

Lumileds.Marcom@lumileds.com

You may have missed

Evvolution Announces Official Partnership with Top Mobile Games Live-Streaming Platform, Omlet Arcade

2 hours ago

Strategy Analytics: Samsung Widens its Lead in the Smartphone DRAM & NAND Market in H1 2020

2 hours ago

PAC-MAN Takes to the Streets of the Real World in the New PAC-MAN GEO Game

3 hours ago

Strategy Analytics: Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) Faces Tough Competition but Positive Outlook in Retail, Warehousing, Healthcare and Education

3 hours ago

Lumileds prevails at ITC over LSG’s asserted LED chip patents

4 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!