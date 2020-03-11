MACOM Announces New 96 GBaud TIA and Driver for 600Gbps and 800Gbps Optical Networking Applications

MATA-009806 and MAOM-009408 offer low noise, low power and high bandwidth meeting industry demands for increased data capacity

New Dual Channel TIA and Quad Channel Driver are ideally suited for ICRs, HB-CDMs and ICTROSAs with data rates up to 800Gbps per wavelength

LOWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”) today announced the availability of its new dual channel 96 GBaud transimpedance amplifier (TIA) and quad-channel modulator driver for coherent optical networking applications.

Today’s increased demand for data capacity in metro and Data Center Interconnect (DCI) applications is driven by new trends like the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, virtual reality and artificial intelligence. As the market demand moves to higher data rates for lower overall cost-per-bit, coherent optical systems are operating at higher symbol rates and with more complex modulation schemes to support data rates of 800Gbps and higher on a single wavelength.

This move to higher data rates drives the need for modulator drivers and TIAs with ever increasing levels of performance. MACOM’s new dual-channel TIA MATA-009806 and quad-channel driver MAOM-009408 offer customers the high bandwidth, low noise and low power consumption to enable Integrated Coherent Receivers (ICRs), High Bandwidth Coherent Driver Modulators (HB-CDMs) and Integrated Coherent Transmit-Receive Optical Sub-Assemblies (ICTROSAs) operating at up to 800Gbps in Telecom and DCI applications.

The MATA-009806 is a dual-channel linear TIA for coherent receivers supporting baud rates up to 96 GBaud and complex modulation formats such as 64QAM. With built-in automatic gain control (AGC) and transimpedance gain of up to 5KΩ, the TIA has 60GHz of bandwidth and ultra-low noise to support applications from long haul to DCI. The device is available to customers in bare die form.

The MAOM-009408 is a high-performance quad channel modulator driver also supporting 96 GBaud symbol rates. The part has up to 19 dB of gain with 15 dB of gain range and a maximum output voltage of 3 Vpp differential. The device is designed to be directly DC coupled to an optical modulator for maximum bandwidth, minimum size and minimum power dissipation. The device is available to customers in bare die form.

For more information on the MATA-009806 and MAOM-009408 devices, along with MACOM’s complete portfolio of products for optical communications visit: www.macom.com/applications/optical-networking.

ABOUT MACOM:

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

