Medallia Completes Acquisition of Voci Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced it has completed the acquisition of the speech-to-text platform, Voci Technologies.

Companies are now engaging with customers by phone more than any other channel and these interactions are a gold mine of untapped insights. Adding call center feedback to Medallia’s powerful experience management platform can power exceptional customer experiences and significant gains in operational efficiency.

“We are delighted to complete the acquisition of Voci, they have a unique technology and a talented team. The growth of critical data from call centers is another significant signal we have added to our experience management platform to help companies and government agencies understand customer expectations and sentiment in the moment,” said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer at Medallia.

Voci’s artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning capabilities matched with Medallia Experience Cloud, will provide customers with deep, accurate insights from customer calls including emotion, sentiment and voice biometric identity enabling contact centers to work at significantly higher levels.

Voci will maintain its headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Voci Technologies

Voci is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable you to develop voice data applications designed for the contact center. Our GPU-accelerated, deep machine learning speech technologies feature open APIs that integrate easily with multiple audio sources, telephony providers, and call recording technologies. Voci provides best-in-class transcription accuracy with the lowest total operating cost available in the market.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Valerie Beaudett



press@medallia.com

+1 (650) 400-7833

IR Contact:

Carolyn Bass



ir@medallia.com