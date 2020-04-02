Medallia Launches New Insights Suite to Power the Future of Consumer Insights

Modern Approach to Market Research Speeds Time to Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced Medallia Insights Suite, a powerful combination of modern tools for insight leaders across agencies and brands. The suite leverages today’s growing video communication and crowdsourcing adoption to speed time to innovation and drive growth and revenue at pace.

“The world now lives online and brands are looking for faster ways to garner consumer insights that can drive innovation. Video is the future of research and we have combined it with the power of crowdsourcing to help brands keep pace with quickly changing consumer demands. Our approach is what makes Medallia the future of market research,” said Sarika Khanna, chief product officer at Medallia.

A first-of-its-kind solution, Medallia Insights Suite takes a modern approach to market research that enables forward-thinking insights leaders to:

Quickly understand fast-changing consumer opinions, motivations and decisions – via rich human signals found in video feedback that can deliver a goldmine of ethnographic information about what makes customers tick – at faster speeds than traditional feedback mechanisms

– via rich human signals found in video feedback that can deliver a goldmine of ethnographic information about what makes customers tick – at faster speeds than traditional feedback mechanisms Power executive decision-making – by sharing video stories and key insights with executives to inspire new ideas and drive informed business decisions

– by sharing video stories and key insights with executives to inspire new ideas and drive informed business decisions Innovate faster – by letting customers drive innovations by crowdsourcing the best ideas that can drive future growth and revenue

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

