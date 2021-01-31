Medallia Reports Record Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Revenue

Fiscal Year 2021 Subscription Revenue of $382.6 Million, up 23% Year-over-Year; Fiscal Year 2021 Total Revenue of $477.2 Million, up 19% Year-over-Year

Q4 Subscription Revenue of $103.8 Million, Up 20% Year-over-Year; Q4 Total Revenue of $128.0 Million, up 16% Year-over-Year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended January 31, 2021.

“During Q4, we achieved important milestones with quarterly subscription revenue exceeding $100 million and total annual revenue run rate exceeding the $500 million mark,” said Leslie Stretch, President and CEO of Medallia. “We are out-innovating competitors and continue to invest in global sales coverage and product development. Markets are being disrupted by exponential forces putting customers and employees at the center of digital transformation. Medallia is the only platform that makes all other applications customer and employee aware, transforming value for partners, customers, citizens, patients and employees.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Total revenue for the quarter was $128.0 million, an increase of 16% from the same period last year. Subscription revenue was $103.8 million, an increase of 20% from the same period last year.

Loss from operations for the quarter was $41.2 million, compared to loss from operations of $32.8 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter was $549,000, compared to $3,000 in the same period last year.

Net loss for the quarter was $48.8 million, or $(0.32) per share, basic and diluted, compared to net loss of $31.9 million, or $(0.25) per share, basic and diluted, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.4 million, or $(0.01) per share, basic and diluted, compared to non-GAAP net income of $491,000, or $0.00 per share, basic and diluted, in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $682.4 million as of January 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the Full Fiscal Year 2021

Total revenue for fiscal year 2021 was $477.2 million, an increase of 19% from the prior year. Subscription revenue was $382.6 million, an increase of 23% from the prior year.

Loss from operations for the fiscal year 2021 was $138.0 million, compared to loss from operations of $114.9 million in fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations for the fiscal year 2021 was $8.6 million, compared to a loss of $2.4 million in the same period last year.

Net loss for the fiscal year 2021 was $148.7 million, or $(1.03) per share, basic and diluted, compared to net loss of $112.3 million, or $(1.35) per share, basic and diluted, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $3.9 million, or $0.02 per share, diluted, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $1.6 million, or $(0.02) per share, basic and diluted, in the prior year.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables of this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Announced recent wins with customers, including: A&W Canada, Aimbridge Hospitality, ARC Europe Group, Avast, Dave & Buster’s, Federal Student Aid, Focus Brands, Huhtamäki Oyj, Office Depot Mexico, Nebraska’s Emergency Management Agency, OXXO, Reachdesk, Saks Fifth Avenue, Salvatore Ferragamo, Volvo Cars and Y-12 Federal Credit Union.

Acquired Decibel, a leader in digital experience analytics.

Fastest growing ISV within Salesforce’s ecosystem.

ServiceNow named Medallia application developer partner of the year.

Acknowledged by Adobe as the fastest growing and most widely engaged tech partner in Adobe’s revenue sharing program.

Medallia for Microsoft Dynamics 365 is now live on Microsoft’s AppSource.

Signed IBM as a new go-to-market partner.

Achieved HIPAA compliance for LivingLens video feedback.

Announced an integration with Slack to revolutionize employee engagement and collaboration.

Financial Outlook

Medallia is providing the following guidance for the first quarter ending April 30, 2021 and for the full year ending January 31, 2022 (stated in millions, except percentages):

Q1 of FY 2022 ending



April 30, 2021 FY 2022 ending

January 31, 2022 Subscription revenue $103.0 to $104.0 $465.0 to $469.0 Subscription revenue growth YoY 16% to 17% 22% to 23% Total revenue $126.0 to $128.0 $563.0 to $567.0 Total revenue growth YoY 12% to 14% 18% to 19% GAAP loss from operations $(54.0) to $(45.5) $(204.0) to $(181.0) Non-GAAP loss from operations $(12.0) to $(11.0) $(22.0) to $(20.0)

Conference Call

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IOT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and the conference call will contain, non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP subscription revenue gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and weighted average basic and diluted shares. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand the operational performance of their businesses. However, it is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry. In addition, other companies may utilize metrics that are not similar to ours.

The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. There are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures since they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results. Management encourages investors and others to review Medallia’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

We adjust the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.

Employer payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation. We exclude cash expenses for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, this expense is tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of exercise or vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Our expenses for amortization of intangible assets are inconsistent in amount and frequency because they are significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.

Acquisition-related costs. We exclude costs related to acquisitions from our non-GAAP financial measures. These costs include transaction and integration related costs associated with acquisition activities.

Restructuring and other. We exclude restructuring and other from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring and other primarily consists of lease impairments and related implications from the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 842.

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. We exclude costs related to the amortization of debt discount together with the issuance costs of the debt from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Under GAAP, we are required to separately account for liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components of the convertible senior notes that were issued in a private placement in September 2020 and recognize the effective interest expense on our convertible senior notes and amortize the issuance costs over the term of these notes. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense will provide for a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Income tax benefits. We exclude tax benefits related to acquisitions from our non-GAAP financial measures. These tax benefits realized consist of the change in the valuation allowance resulting from acquisitions. In addition, we exclude tax benefits related to our stock option exercise deductions and certain discrete and one-time events.

Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information

Subscription billings: We define subscription billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total subscription revenue plus the change in subscription deferred revenue and contract assets, excluding acquired contract assets.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements included in this press release and in the accompanying conference call, including for example, the quotations of management, the statements under the heading “Financial Outlook” above, the information provided in the “Financial Outlook” section of the tables below, strategies, discussion of our commercial prospects, partnerships, estimates of future revenues, operating income/loss and expenses, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisitions and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other expenses, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and income tax benefits, reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known and involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, potential disruption of customer purchase decisions resulting from global economic conditions including from an economic downturn or recession in the United States or in other countries around the world, timing and size of orders, relative growth of our recurring revenue, potential decreases in customer spending, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures, uncertainty regarding purchasing trends in the cloud software market, customer cancellations or non-renewal of maintenance contracts or on-demand services, developments in and the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on our business and operations, and the business of our customers and partners, including the economic impact of safety measures to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, our potential inability to manage effectively any growth we experience, our ability or inability to develop new products and services, increased competition or new entrants in the marketplace, potential impact of acquisitions and investments, changes in staffing levels, and other risks detailed in registration statements and periodic reports we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 19, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on December 9, 2020, which may be obtained on the Investor Relations section of Medallia’s website (https://investor.medallia.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx). Additionally, these forward-looking statements involve risk, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those related to the impacts of COVID-19 on our business and global economic conditions. Many of these assumptions relate to matters that are beyond our control and are changing rapidly, including, but not limited to, the timeframes for and severity of social distancing and other mitigation requirements, the impact of COVID-19 on our customers’ purchasing decisions and the length of our sales cycles, particularly for customers in certain industries highly affected by COVID-19. Significant variation from the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements could cause our actual results to vary, and the impact could be significant. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the information contained in this press release or the accompanying conference call, except as required by law.

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Medallia, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 428,328 $ 226,866 Marketable securities 254,061 116,833 Trade and other receivables, net 181,431 150,661 Deferred commissions, current 31,107 22,455 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,835 22,492 Total current assets 918,762 539,307 Property and equipment, net 40,668 34,879 Operating lease right-of-use assets (1) 39,050 — Deferred commissions, noncurrent 68,929 51,540 Goodwill 262,942 79,324 Intangible assets, net 60,623 21,306 Other noncurrent assets 10,675 5,293 Total assets $ 1,401,649 $ 731,649 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,904 $ 3,608 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 39,756 20,268 Accrued compensation 42,292 37,160 Deferred revenue, current 293,231 263,115 Total current liabilities 387,183 324,151 Convertible senior notes, net 448,064 — Deferred revenue, noncurrent 1,396 1,407 Lease liability, noncurrent (1) 47,631 — Other liabilities 9,134 8,295 Total liabilities 893,408 333,853 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 150 132 Additional paid-in capital 1,136,534 878,843 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,186 (206 ) Accumulated deficit (629,629 ) (480,973 ) Total stockholders’ equity 508,241 397,796 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,401,649 $ 731,649 (1) In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, we adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02, “Leases” (Topic 842) using the modified retrospective method as of February 1, 2020 and elected the transition option that allows us not to restate the comparative periods in our financial statements in the year of adoption.

Medallia, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription $ 103,814 $ 86,160 $ 382,573 $ 312,168 Professional services 24,233 23,940 94,648 90,295 Total revenue 128,047 110,100 477,221 402,463 Cost of revenue: Subscription 22,837 16,913 80,376 61,369 Professional services 23,264 22,203 90,308 83,820 Total cost of revenue 46,101 39,116 170,684 145,189 Gross profit 81,946 70,984 306,537 257,274 Operating expenses: Research and development 29,597 27,348 117,800 95,978 Sales and marketing 63,124 53,559 225,414 180,711 General and administrative 30,428 22,843 101,351 95,515 Total operating expenses 123,149 103,750 444,565 372,204 Loss from operations (41,203 ) (32,766 ) (138,028 ) (114,930 ) Other income (expense), net (7,030 ) 555 (10,550 ) 3,129 Loss before provision for (benefits from) income taxes (48,233 ) (32,211 ) (148,578 ) (111,801 ) Provision for (benefits from) income taxes 537 (341 ) 78 532 Net loss $ (48,770 ) $ (31,870 ) $ (148,656 ) $ (112,333 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (1.35 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 151,663 129,365 144,563 83,269

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments include stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and income tax benefits as follows:

Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 3,146 $ 1,834 $ 10,264 $ 4,933 Professional services 2,475 2,876 10,819 8,943 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,610 6,889 28,176 18,422 Sales and marketing 11,700 10,251 44,225 29,327 General and administrative 18,820 10,919 53,182 50,922 Other income (expense), net 5,979 — 8,741 — Income tax benefits (336 ) (408 ) (2,894 ) (1,783 ) Total $ 47,394 $ 32,361 $ 152,513 $ 110,764

Medallia, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net loss $ (148,656 ) $ (112,333 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (provided by) used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,047 15,611 Amortization of deferred commissions 26,761 19,030 Non-cash lease expense (1) 11,827 — Stock-based compensation expense 104,805 109,456 Gain on property and equipment, and lease termination — (13,783 ) Lease exit costs 16,838 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,742 — Other 1,832 (698 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade and other receivables (30,391 ) (43,268 ) Deferred commissions (52,802 ) (41,424 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,666 (6,198 ) Other noncurrent assets (1,864 ) (252 ) Accounts payable 5,579 2,097 Deferred revenue 24,665 49,749 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,973 20,282 Other noncurrent liabilities (3,370 ) 137 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,652 (1,594 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and other (20,822 ) (22,009 ) Purchase of marketable securities (394,774 ) (182,389 ) Maturities of marketable securities 256,233 65,853 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 1,100 511 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (223,647 ) (76,532 ) Other — (1,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (381,910 ) (216,066 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 558,237 — Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes (61,870 ) — Proceeds from initial public offering net of issuance costs, underwriters discounts and commissions, and concurrent private placement — 319,572 Proceeds from Series F convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs — 69,848 Proceeds from revolving line of credit 43,000 — Repayment of revolving line of credit (43,000 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 78,595 34,009 Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock units — (17,907 ) Proceeds from share purchase plan 17,828 — Principal payments on financing leases (4,937 ) (3,540 ) Repayment of debt assumed in acquisitions and other (6,445 ) (2,297 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 581,408 399,685 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 312 (35 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 201,462 181,990 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 226,866 44,876 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 428,328 $ 226,866 (1) In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, we adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02, “Leases” (Topic 842) using the modified retrospective method as of February 1, 2020 and elected the transition option that allows us not to restate the comparative periods in our financial statements in the year of adoption.

Medallia, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation: GAAP gross profit $ 81,946 $ 70,984 $ 306,537 $ 257,274 GAAP gross margin 64 % 64 % 64 % 64 % Add: Stock-based compensation 3,237 3,823 13,916 11,882 Employer payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 268 7 825 119 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,116 880 6,342 1,875 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 87,567 $ 75,694 $ 327,620 $ 271,150 Non-GAAP gross margin 68 % 69 % 69 % 67 %

