Mouser Electronics Named 2020 NPI Partner of the Year by Digi

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#awards—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, is pleased to announce that it has been named 2020 New Product Introduction (NPI) Partner of the Year by Digi International, a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. This is the second-straight time that Mouser has won the award, having previously received the 2018 NPI Partner of the Year award.





Mouser received the NPI Partner of the Year award for recognizing the critical importance that new product introductions play in launch success and helping to promote Digi’s extensive experience with design, prototyping, production and logistics for each new product introduction.

“Mouser is a valued partner and we congratulate the Mouser team on this well-deserved award, which celebrates Mouser’s excellence in revenue growth, increased buyer count, and overall promotion of Digi NPI,” said Steve Ericson, General Manager, OEM Solutions at Digi. “Mouser played a key role in contributing to the overall success of Digi International in 2020, and we look forward to continuing the momentum in 2021 and beyond.”

“We’d like to thank Digi for this great honor. This award recognizes our continued efforts to be the industry’s NPI leader, with the latest products from forward-thinking companies like Digi,” said Andy Kerr, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser. “We have an outstanding business relationship with Digi and anticipate great success together in the future.”

To learn more about the newest Digi products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/digi-international.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Digi International

Digi International is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi’s website at www.digi.com.

