MrBeast Contest Awards $1 Million to Last One Standing

Four contestants battled 36 hours to be crowned champion

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MrBeast’s latest giveaway has crowned a $1 million champion in one of the most unique challenges ever created by the YouTube creator known for gifting cold, hard cash. The highly-anticipated video titled, “Last to Take Their Hand Off $1,000,000 Keeps It”, appeared on MrBeast’s YouTube channel Dec. 19.





Four contestants, all winners of previous MrBeast challenges, earned a spot in this pre-planned grand finale. The contestants were instructed to place a hand on the case and not remove it. The last person with his hand on the case would win the money.

“I don’t care if it takes a day, week, month or a year,” MrBeast instructed the contestants. “The last one of you to remove your hand off this million dollars keeps it.”

The four finalists: Mark, Jorge, Omar and Akira (last names omitted for privacy), competed for 36 hours straight before one final hand remained on the money. And that hand belonged to Mark. In the teaser video, pinned to MrBeast’s Twitter account on Dec. 16, it was Mark who made a telling prediction that his desire was to be the last man standing. “That money is mine. [The others] might as well get on a plane and go back to where they came from.”

“Congratulations to Mark on winning my $1 million giveaway,” said MrBeast. “Each contestant earned his way to compete for the largest cash award I’ve ever given away. We had a lot of fun and created a lot of memories making this video. I hope my subscribers will help me make it one of the most-viewed videos yet.”

About MrBeast

MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTube creators in the world, with more than 27 million subscribers. The 21-year-old breakout star, one of the most viewed YouTubers in 2019, is famous for his philanthropic videos featuring large cash presentations to unsuspecting recipients. MrBeast is the creative mind behind several viral videos, including “I Bought Everything In A Store” and “I Opened A Free Car Dealership”. He has successfully partnered with and represented leading brands in the mobile app, gaming and retail industries. For more information on MrBeast, follow him on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrBeastYT, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrbeast or subscribe to his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrBeast6000.

Contacts

Jeff Cheatham



HCK2 Partners



(972) 499-6638 (o)



(972) 961-6171 (c)



jeff.cheatham@hck2.com