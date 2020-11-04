NAVGTR Nominates Best Video Games of the Decade

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RedDeadRedemption–NAVGTR CORP. – The National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers, a 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of 978 media voters and 11,700 subscribers, has announced nominees for its second Games of the Decade (2010-2019) program honoring video game art, technology, and production.





The nominees for Game of the Decade are:

God of War

Minecraft

Red Dead Redemption

The Last of Us

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Winners in 60 categories will be announced December 10, 2020.

Decade Leaders

Winners from the past ten years of its annual program were sent to voters to narrow down to five nominees per category. God of War leads the franchise totals, and The Last of Us leads the totals for new intellectual property (new in its time). Cuphead leads the totals for the decade’s stand-alone single games. Overall, the top performers of the decade are:

14 God of War



13 The Last of Us



12 Witcher series



10 Uncharted series



08 Super Mario franchise



06 Cuphead



06 Red Dead series



06 Zelda franchise



05 Bioshock: Infinite



05 Death Stranding



05 Forza franchise



05 Horizon Zero Dawn



05 Persona 5



05 Resident Evil series

All titles, characters, likenesses, and indicia are copyrights or trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Certificates (and complete list of nominees and tallies) are available at the academy website.

