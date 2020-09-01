NETGEAR Introduces Four New Gigabit Unmanaged PoE Switches for Plug-and-Play High-Density PoE+ and PoE++ Installations

New 16-port and 24-port Gigabit Unmanaged Switches feature advanced PoE budgets up to 480W PoE and Ultra60 PoE++ ports addressing the network demands of businesses for today and tomorrow





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PoE—NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announces four new Gigabit Ethernet High-Power PoE+ Unmanaged Switches (GS516PP, GS524PP, GS516UP and GS524UP) – two 16-port and two 24-port models – which provide the flexibility of rack-mounted or desktop installation and an industry-first PoE mode selector on select models.

Model GS516PP GS524PP GS516UP GS524UP # Total ports 16 24 16 24 Total PoE budget 260W 300W 380W 480W # PoE+ Ports 16 24 8 8 # Ultra60 PoE++Ports n/a n/a 8 16 PoE mode selector n/a n/a Yes Yes

Today’s small business organizations are encountering the growing trend of deploying more power-hungry PoE devices to help run their businesses. Along with the continued introduction of hard-wired IoT (Internet-of-Things) devices for smart home and business automation systems, there also comes a greater demand for higher power budgets to support this growing array of devices. To address this industry trend, NETGEAR is expanding its PoE portfolio with new Unmanaged PoE+ switches supplying larger PoE budgets and High-Power PoE+/PoE++ switches that include Ultra60 PoE++ ports with up to 60W per port. The increased power budget for PoE++ ports will allow these switches to power and provide connectivity for high-density WiFi 6 (802.11ax) wireless access points, 4K/8K pan-and-tilt IP surveillance cameras, PoE lighting, and PoE-powered audio speakers. In adding these new switches to a network, companies, both large and small, can now deploy denser PoE devices connected to a single switch with a total PoE power budget instead of requiring multiple switches to do the same.

“NETGEAR has recognized a clear market demand for greater PoE support with the category of smart business automation and smart home automation expanding,” explains Richard Jonker, vice president of product line management for NETGEAR Business. “We continue to address this market trend by advancing our range of PoE switches with increased power budgets and unique features to carry the load of IoT devices that may be expected to be added to a network in the future.”

All NETGEAR PoE switches support IEEE standards, but in addition, the GS516UP and GS524UP switches also feature a market-first PoE mode selector on the front, enabling the capability to manually select either non-industry-standard “pre-802.3bt” or IEEE 802.3bt PoE++ implementations. This allows for the support of currently widespread “pre-802.3bt” devices such as UPoE devices, making this switch fully compliant with both implementations to cater to all use cases.

These four switches also come with the full set of powerful features of NETGEAR Unmanaged switches including:

PLUG-AND-PLAY – Simple set up with no software or configuration needed

DURABLE METAL CASE – Small, durable metal case for desktop or rackmount deployment

QUIET OPERATION – for deployment in noise-sensitive environments

AT-A-GLANCE PERFORMANCE MONITORING – Per port LEDs for port activity and speed

GIGABIT ETHERNET – 16 or 24 auto-sensing 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports with 32Gb and 48Gb (respectively) non-blocking bandwidth

POE AUTO-BALANCE – NETGEAR unique PoE technology automatically balances the PoE power budget based on the device needs independent of PoE class detected. The switches deliver the power the device needs, at the most granular level, for energy efficiency and maximum connectivity

LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY – Next Business Day replacement and 24/7 chat with a NETGEAR expert

Availability:

NETGEAR GS516PP. GS524PP, GS516UP and GS524UP are available and shipping today in the US, Europe and Asia with the following pricing;

GS516PP-100NAS – North America – $279.99



GS516PP-100EUS – Continental Europe, UK, Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong – € 299.99, £259.99



GS516PP-100AJS – Australia, New Zealand and Japan – ¥36,578, $449.99 AUD

GS524PP-100NAS – North America – $349.99



GS524PP-100EUS – Continental Europe, UK, Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong – € 329.99, £289.99



GS524PP-100AJS – Australia, New Zealand and Japan – ¥40,329, $499.99 AUD

GS516UP-100NAS – North America – $379.99



GS516UP-100EUS – Continental Europe, UK, Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong – € 379.99, £329.99



GS516UP-100AJS – Australia, New Zealand and Japan – ¥45,644, $559.99 AUD

GS524UP-100NAS – North America – $429.99



GS524UP-100EUS – Continental Europe, UK, Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong – € 459.99, £399.99



GS524UP-100AJS – Australia, New Zealand and Japan – ¥55,961, $689.99 AUD

To learn more about NETGEAR’s entire range of switches, please visit NETGEAR.com/business.

