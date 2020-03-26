New Nintendo Direct Mini Highlights a Wide Variety of Games Coming to Nintendo Switch This Year

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, BRAVELY DEFAULT II, BioShock: The Collection and More Launching This Year

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–During the latest Nintendo Direct Mini video presentation, Nintendo shined the spotlight on a breadth of different types of games launching for the Nintendo Switch system in 2020 – some of which are available today! Games featured in the video include sprawling role-playing adventures like Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition and BRAVELY DEFAULT II; classic franchises like Borderlands, XCOM 2 and BioShock coming to a Nintendo system for the first time; remakes of fan favorites like Burnout Paradise Remastered and Panzer Dragoon: Remake; and titles perfect for both casual and longtime gamers like Good Job!, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.





The Nintendo Direct Mini also revealed upcoming content for currently available Nintendo Switch games like a free update for Ring Fit Adventure, more details about the upcoming paid DLC for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, as well as news that the first fighter in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 is arriving from the ARMS game.

“No matter what type of experience you are looking for, Nintendo Switch has you covered,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “In addition to Nintendo franchises, 2020 will see the Nintendo Switch library grow even more with strong support from a diverse field of publishing partners like 2K, Electronic Arts and SQUARE ENIX.”

To view the Nintendo Direct video in its entirety, visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-direct. Some of the highlights revealed in the video include:

Now available!

Good Job! : In this madcap action-puzzle game from Nintendo, perform hilarious and challenging tasks around a sprawling office building to get the job done by any means necessary, alone or in two-player mode*! Good Job! launches in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch … today!

: In this madcap action-puzzle game from Nintendo, perform hilarious and challenging tasks around a sprawling office building to get the job done by any means necessary, alone or in two-player mode*! launches in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch … today! MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order Expansion Pass – Pack 3 : It’s Doctor Doom vs. Marvel’s first family when the MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order Expansion Pass – Pack 3: Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom launches for the Nintendo Switch game today. The new pack adds the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom as playable characters as they fight through a new story campaign. The Expansion Pass**, which also includes Pack 1 and Pack 2, can be purchased for $19.99.

: It’s Doctor Doom vs. Marvel’s first family when the Expansion Pass – Pack 3: Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom launches for the Nintendo Switch game today. The new pack adds the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom as playable characters as they fight through a new story campaign. The Expansion Pass**, which also includes Pack 1 and Pack 2, can be purchased for $19.99. Ring Fit Adventure Update : A free update is coming to Ring Fit Adventure later today! The update adds a new Rhythm Game mode, an option to switch to a female voice and to change the language of the in-game voice, and more. In the Rhythm Game mode, move to the beat of a dozen music tracks from Ring Fit Adventure and a few tracks from popular Nintendo games, including Super Mario Odyssey , Splatoon 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild .

: A free update is coming to later today! The update adds a new Rhythm Game mode, an option to switch to a female voice and to change the language of the in-game voice, and more. In the Rhythm Game mode, move to the beat of a dozen music tracks from and a few tracks from popular Nintendo games, including , and . Shinsekai: Into the Depths : In this deep-sea exploration game, players collect resources to upgrade their gear, craft items and dive deeper into the abyss. As they explore increasingly mysterious environments, players have to monitor their oxygen and pressure levels to survive. Shinsekai: Into the Depths launches for Nintendo Switch … today!

: In this deep-sea exploration game, players collect resources to upgrade their gear, craft items and dive deeper into the abyss. As they explore increasingly mysterious environments, players have to monitor their oxygen and pressure levels to survive. launches for Nintendo Switch … today! Panzer Dragoon: Remake : In this remake of the dragon-riding classic, players pilot the Blue Dragon through incredible landscapes, battling giant creatures and lethal battleships using 360-degree controls and lock-on targeting. Panzer Dragoon: Remake launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive … today!

: In this remake of the dragon-riding classic, players pilot the Blue Dragon through incredible landscapes, battling giant creatures and lethal battleships using 360-degree controls and lock-on targeting. launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive … today! Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy: Enter Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Academy to learn the ways of the Force! Players can customize their Jedi looks and battle online with up to 16 players when Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy launches on Nintendo Switch … today!

Launching in 2020

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition : The original Xenoblade Chronicles game, which marked the debut of fan-favorite character Shulk, comes to Nintendo Switch with a new epilogue story, Xenoblade Chronicles : Future Connected. This definitive edition of the RPG also looks better and plays smoother than ever before. The battle HUD and menu screens are easy to read and easy to use. Some of the music tracks have been remastered or remixed! Experience the majesty of the Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition game when it launches for Nintendo Switch on May 29. On the same day, the Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Works Set will also launch, featuring a 250-page artbook full of beautiful landscapes, imposing monsters and more.

: The original game, which marked the debut of fan-favorite character Shulk, comes to Nintendo Switch with a new epilogue story, : Future Connected. This definitive edition of the RPG also looks better and plays smoother than ever before. The battle HUD and menu screens are easy to read and easy to use. Some of the music tracks have been remastered or remixed! Experience the majesty of the game when it launches for Nintendo Switch on May 29. On the same day, the will also launch, featuring a 250-page artbook full of beautiful landscapes, imposing monsters and more. Animal Crossing: New Horizons : Now that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has launched for Nintendo Switch, the first seasonal event is on its way! Between April 1 and April 12, residents of the island can participate in Bunny Day to find eggs hidden by bunny visitor Zipper and craft special items with them. The next free update to the game hits in late April, which adds the Earth Day event. Follow the Animal Crossing Twitter account for the latest news and updates about the game.

: Now that has launched for Nintendo Switch, the first seasonal event is on its way! Between April 1 and April 12, residents of the island can participate in Bunny Day to find eggs hidden by bunny visitor Zipper and craft special items with them. The next free update to the game hits in late April, which adds the Earth Day event. Follow the for the latest news and updates about the game. Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass : With the new Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, the sprawling island in the sea, the Isle of Armor, and the frozen snowscape known as the Crown Tundra will be available in the Galar region. On the Isle of Armor, Trainers can gather at a new dojo for Pokémon Battles to master their skills. By training at this dojo, players will receive the Legendary Pokémon Kubfu from the master, Mustard. Through training with Kubfu, Trainers will receive permission to challenge the Towers of Two Fists on the Isle of Armor. Once one of the two towers has been conquered, Kubfu will evolve into Urshifu. In addition to new outfit items and hair styles, the Expansion Passes will also add new league card backgrounds, effects and frames. The Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass Part 1 – The Isle of Armor launches by the end of June. Additional information about the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass Part 2 – The Crown Tundra will be revealed in the future. Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Passes, which include The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra as they release, can be purchased for a suggested retail price of $29.99 each.**

: With the new Expansion Pass and Expansion Pass, the sprawling island in the sea, the Isle of Armor, and the frozen snowscape known as the Crown Tundra will be available in the Galar region. On the Isle of Armor, Trainers can gather at a new dojo for Pokémon Battles to master their skills. By training at this dojo, players will receive the Legendary Pokémon Kubfu from the master, Mustard. Through training with Kubfu, Trainers will receive permission to challenge the Towers of Two Fists on the Isle of Armor. Once one of the two towers has been conquered, Kubfu will evolve into Urshifu. In addition to new outfit items and hair styles, the Expansion Passes will also add new league card backgrounds, effects and frames. The Expansion Pass and Expansion Pass Part 1 – The Isle of Armor launches by the end of June. Additional information about the Expansion Pass and Expansion Pass Part 2 – The Crown Tundra will be revealed in the future. and Expansion Passes, which include The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra as they release, can be purchased for a suggested retail price of $29.99 each.** BRAVELY DEFAULT II : In this follow-up to the original BRAVELY DEFAULT , four new Heroes of Light embark on a grand and glorious mission guided by the elemental crystals. Like the first game, BRAVELY DEFAULT II features a battle system that emphasizes strategy, with players deciding when to attack (Brave) or hold back and wait for the right moment to strike (Default). With beautiful places to explore and new jobs to acquire, some of which can even be combined, BRAVELY DEFAULT II is another epic RPG in the Nintendo Switch library. A free demo is available today!

: In this follow-up to the original , four new Heroes of Light embark on a grand and glorious mission guided by the elemental crystals. Like the first game, features a battle system that emphasizes strategy, with players deciding when to attack (Brave) or hold back and wait for the right moment to strike (Default). With beautiful places to explore and new jobs to acquire, some of which can even be combined, is another epic RPG in the Nintendo Switch library. A free demo is available today! A Wealth of 2K Games : Many games from publisher 2K are coming to Nintendo Switch on May 29, including sci-fi classic XCOM 2 Collection – which contains XCOM 2 , 4 DLC packs, and the War of the Chosen expansion – as well as Borderlands Legendary Collection , which contains the original Borderlands , its sequel, Borderlands 2 , and its “pre-sequel,” Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel . 2K is also bringing its acclaimed BioShock series to Nintendo Switch, with BioShock Remastered , BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition , as well as BioShock: The Collection , which includes all three BioShock games in one package.

: Many games from publisher 2K are coming to Nintendo Switch on May 29, including sci-fi classic which contains , 4 DLC packs, and the War of the Chosen expansion – as well as , which contains the original , its sequel, , and its “pre-sequel,” . 2K is also bringing its acclaimed series to Nintendo Switch, with , and , as well as , which includes all three games in one package. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : The first fighter in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will be joining the battle from the Nintendo Switch game ARMS ! The fighter will be announced and released this June.

The first fighter in the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will be joining the battle from the Nintendo Switch game ! The fighter will be announced and released this June. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics : Four-in-a-row, Mancala, Slot Cars, Sliding Puzzle and Texas Hold’em are only a handful of the 51 games from around the world included in Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics . Some of the games are multiplayer, including options for up to four people to play locally*** or online****. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics launches for Nintendo Switch on June 5. Anyone who wants to pre-purchase the game can do so starting today.

: Four-in-a-row, Mancala, Slot Cars, Sliding Puzzle and Texas Hold’em are only a handful of the 51 games from around the world included in . Some of the games are multiplayer, including options for up to four people to play locally*** or online****. launches for Nintendo Switch on June 5. Anyone who wants to pre-purchase the game can do so starting today. Burnout Paradise Remastered : 10 years later, the classic high-octane racer is back with this remastered version. Featuring breakneck racing, high-flying stunts and, most importantly, shameless amounts of automotive destruction, Burnout Paradise Remastered crashes onto Nintendo Switch in 2020.

: 10 years later, the classic high-octane racer is back with this remastered version. Featuring breakneck racing, high-flying stunts and, most importantly, shameless amounts of automotive destruction, crashes onto Nintendo Switch in 2020. Fuser : Take on the role of a DJ in this upcoming rhythm game from Harmonix, the creators of Rock Band . Fuser launches for Nintendo Switch this fall.

: Take on the role of a DJ in this upcoming rhythm game from Harmonix, the creators of . launches for Nintendo Switch this fall. King’s Bounty II : Since 1990, the King’s Bounty series has been influencing the evolution of western RPGs. In this new sequel, the series is back with a fresh look and a new approach. In King’s Bounty II , the graphics are more realistic, in-game choices matter more than ever, and a new character development system informs the ethics and affinities of new characters. King’s Bounty II launches on Nintendo Switch in 2020.

: Since 1990, the series has been influencing the evolution of western RPGs. In this new sequel, the series is back with a fresh look and a new approach. In , the graphics are more realistic, in-game choices matter more than ever, and a new character development system informs the ethics and affinities of new characters. launches on Nintendo Switch in 2020. Ninjala : In this free-to-play game, up to eight players* must battle it out to earn points and claim victory. As ninjas, players can sprint across stages, disguise themselves and wield an arsenal of skills, like heavy-hitting hammers, fast and flashy katanas, and tricked-out yo-yos. Cement supremacy in free-for-all battles or work together in 4-on-4 team matches. Ninjala sneaks up to Nintendo Switch this May.

: In this free-to-play game, up to eight players* must battle it out to earn points and claim victory. As ninjas, players can sprint across stages, disguise themselves and wield an arsenal of skills, like heavy-hitting hammers, fast and flashy katanas, and tricked-out yo-yos. Cement supremacy in free-for-all battles or work together in 4-on-4 team matches. sneaks up to Nintendo Switch this May. Catherine: Full Body : The unique puzzle-adventure game is coming to Nintendo Switch as Catherine: Full Body , a remake of the original game. Climb a tower of puzzle blocks and dive into a mature, intense and intoxicating story when Catherine: Full Body launches for Nintendo Switch on July 7.

: The unique puzzle-adventure game is coming to Nintendo Switch as , a remake of the original game. Climb a tower of puzzle blocks and dive into a mature, intense and intoxicating story when launches for Nintendo Switch on July 7. Star Wars Episode I: Racer: Strap into a pod racer and go for first place in Star Wars Episode I: Racer, launching soon for Nintendo Switch.

Even more games are coming to Nintendo Switch in the coming months, including Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (March 27), Trials of Mana (April 24), The Elder Scrolls: Blades (Spring 2020), Minecraft Dungeons (Spring 2020), Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (May), MR. DRILLER DrillLand (June 25), The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (June 30) and Vigor (fall).

*Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Games, systems and some accessories sold separately.

**Full version of game required to use DLC for that game. Sold separately.

***Free software will be available to download from Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, which will allow up to three players to enjoy a selection of games in local multiplayer with a player who owns the full version of the game. Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Full version of the game, systems and some accessories sold separately.

****Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

