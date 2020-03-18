Nickelodeon Launches #KidsTogether–A Global Prosocial Initiative to Help Kids and Families Stay Informed and Engaged With Activities

Also: Nick’s Preschool Subscription Service–Noggin–to be Offered Free to Kids in Need in Partnership with National Head Start Association and First Book

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nickelodeon announced today’s launch of #KidsTogether, a global, multiplatform prosocial initiative using its most popular characters and talent to engage with kids and families on tips for staying healthy and also ideas for activities to do together while in the home. Featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, Blue’s Clues & You!, Henry Danger, Bubble Guppies and The Casagrandes, #KidsTogether is intended to serve as an additional resource for parents while providing kid-appropriate, kid-directed information through original short-form videos, interstitials, downloadable activities and social content, with elements aggregated for easy access on a central online destination, NickHelps.com.

Additionally, Noggin–Nickelodeon’s direct-to-consumer interactive learning service for preschoolers–will be offered for free for three months starting next week to millions of kids in need through the help of national partner organizations, including the National Head Start Association and First Book. Noggin’s free trial period will also be extended to 60 days to all new subscribers, effective at the end of the month. The ad-free educational content on Noggin currently includes over 1,000 iconic, full-length episodes, short-form videos, and hundreds of interactive learning games and ebooks featuring preschoolers’ favorite characters and more.

#KidsTogether’s content, available across Nick’s screens starting today and ramping up through the rest of the week and beyond, features:

Original short-form digital and linear content such as SpongeBob practicing social distancing, the Bubble Guppies demonstrating proper hand-washing techniques, and Chickaletta and the PAW Patrol showcasing awesome dance moves to promote physical activity and wellness;

Nick-branded interstitials made in partnership with GoNoodle that encourage kids to get up and get moving, with help from Young Dylan’s beats or by joining Lincoln Loud’s dance party;

Printable Blue’s Clues & You! activity sheets and Bubble Guppies coloring pages, along with offscreen activities and games to help families play and learn together at home;

Noggin shorts on the Nick Jr. channel that provide learning moments for preschoolers in the areas of wellness, social and emotional development, science, math, and literacy;

and NickHelps.com, a central online destination that will aggregate Nick’s content and provide links to external resources for kids and families;

#KidsTogether will roll out domestically today across Nickelodeon’s portfolio of platforms and then extend to Nick’s international markets, as well.

Nickelodeon’s #KidsTogether initiative is part of ViacomCBS and Ad Council’s recently announced #AloneTogether, a national social- and talent-led campaign that educates audiences on the importance of social distancing and drives unity through entertainment.

