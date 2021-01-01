Nine Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs List

Leaders across a range of Tech Data solution practices represented in the annual recognition program

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Data announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named nine Tech Data leaders to its prestigious list of 2021 Channel Chiefs. The annual list recognizes the top channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation and growth for the IT channel.

“These talented Tech Data leaders reflect our dedication to helping channel partners drive and transform their business,” said John O’Shea, president, Americas at Tech Data. “We’re proud of their leadership, demonstration of Tech Data values and dedication to delivering higher value to vendors and partners in the channel. Congratulations to the entire team representing Tech Data on high-profile list of channel leaders.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list honors prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. This year’s Tech Data honorees include:

Colin Blair, vice president, Internet of Things and Data Solutions, Americas: Blair plays a key role in helping channel partners capitalize on IoT and data analytics opportunities with solutions that result in a faster time to market.

John Bolger, vice president, Sales National Accounts: Bolger is responsible for leading North American sales teams, helping drive customer retention and satisfaction in a highly competitive market.

Francisco Criado, vice president, Global Security Solutions: Criado is responsible for providing driving security sales performance across multiple routes to market and vendor lines worldwide, while responding to industry, channel and market trends.

Brian Ellis, vice president, HPE Solutions: Ellis helps channel partners grow the businesses with best-in-class solutions from HPE.

Maghen Hannigan, vice president, Global Integration & Alliances: Hannigan is responsible for program management and sales execution between Tech Data and key converged solution vendors and customers, helping partners identify and manage multi-vendor technology initiatives and the execution of new opportunities.

Kevin Kennedy, senior vice president, Sales, Enterprise Solutions: Kennedy leads the enterprise sales team to drive performance and growth across the organization, while deepening Tech Data’s capacity and value to its customers.

Marc McClure, senior vice president, U.S. Commercial Sales: McClure helps partners seize new growth opportunities and leads the strategic direction and operation of the company’s field-based sales teams.

Cheryl Neal, vice president, data and networking: Neal plays a critical role in educating partners on cutting-edge technology to achieve their goals, while driving additional opportunities for Tech Data’s integration and services business.

Jessica Yeck, vice president, Strategic Sales, Americas: Yeck develops and nurtures key executive customer relationships in the development and execution of established sales programs, helping customers grow and succeed in the marketplace.

The 2021 honorees were selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 90 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 11 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

Robyn Itule



Director of Communications & Strategic Marketing, Americas



Phone: 602-717-2141



Email: Robyn.Itule@techdata.com