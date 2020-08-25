OmniVision Announces Full HD Image Sensor for Mainstream Security Cameras Requiring Excellent Low-Light Pixel Performance

Sensor Provides Greatest Value for Consumer IoT Security Cameras, Featuring Best-in-Class Low-Light Image Captures With Improved SNR1 and Reduced Power Consumption

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, today announced the OS02G10 security image sensor, which provides the best value for mainstream, high-volume security cameras requiring 1080p resolution and excellent low-light pixel performance. The OS02G10 offers best-in-class low-light captures via a 2.8 micron pixel built on the OmniPixel®3-HS architecture, which features high quantum efficiency and an optimal signal-to-noise ratio. Compared with OmniVision’s prior-generation mainstream security sensor, it has a 60% better SNR1 and 40% lower power consumption.

OmniVision is using 12” wafers to produce this image sensor, instead of the 8” wafers that are in tight supply but are typically used for 2MP, 1080p sensors. This enables the company to better address the increasing demand for this resolution, which remains the most popular in the steadily growing market for consumer-grade, IoT security cameras, as well as low-end industrial and commercial surveillance cameras.

“The OS02G10 builds on the success of our previous-generation OmniPixel 3-HS sensor, which has been widely adopted in the mainstream security markets,” said Cheney Zhang, senior marketing manager for the security segment at OmniVision. “With this new generation, we have significantly improved low-light performance while continuing to offer the market greater value in the popular 1/2.9” optical format.”

Other key features include a 15-degree CRA, which is compatible with a broad range of widely available lenses. This sensor also offers an integrated dynamic defective pixel correction algorithm for optimal image quality, and a two-lane MIPI interface. It provides 2MP, 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second.

Samples of the new OS02G10 image sensor are available now in a compact chip-scale package. For more information, contact your OmniVision sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

About OmniVision

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions. Its award-winning CMOS imaging technology enables superior image quality in many of today’s consumer and commercial applications, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; tablets, notebooks, webcams and entertainment devices; medical; and AR, VR, drones and robotics imaging systems. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OmniVision®, OmniPixel®, and the OmniVision logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OmniVision Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

