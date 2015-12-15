Oral-B’s Virtual Experience at 2021 Consumer Electronics Show Puts the Power to Control Health in Consumers’ Hands with the Oral-B iO™

Research highlights how Oral-B iO can be a first line of defense against gum disease at home

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–During a time when many things feel out of our control, people have taken stock of their health and are seeking ways to make a meaningful, positive impact – all from the comfort of home.





This year, at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Oral-B will highlight its commitment to powering the smallest daily habits, such as using an electric toothbrush, to create the biggest positive impact on the health of your whole body, whole family and the whole planet, through its first ever virtual experience.

Located within P&G’s LifeLab Everyday virtual platform, the virtual experience will highlight Oral-B iO, the brand’s most innovative toothbrush, reimagined and redesigned from the inside out to remove 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

The unique dentist-inspired round brush head is designed to surround each tooth with its micro-vibrating bristles to reach below the gumline for a deep, professional clean feeling every day.

is designed to surround each tooth with its micro-vibrating bristles to reach below the gumline for a deep, professional clean feeling every day. The bimodal smart pressure sensor is the first of its kind to provide positive brushing feedback, identifying and guiding users to brush in the optimal pressure range to protect gums and enamel.

is the first of its kind to provide positive brushing feedback, identifying and guiding users to brush in the optimal pressure range to protect gums and enamel. The Linear Magnetic Drive System delivers controlled, consistent movements from the handle to brush tips, producing gentle micro-vibrations for a more enjoyable experience and efficiently transferring more energy directly to the bristle tips.

System delivers controlled, consistent movements from the handle to brush tips, producing gentle micro-vibrations for a more enjoyable experience and efficiently transferring more energy directly to the bristle tips. The Smart Display with Personalized Brushing Modes offers an intuitive interface that provides coaching and motivation throughout the cleaning process and features up to seven brush modes for a highly personalized experience.

And this all comes together with Artificial Intelligence Tracking via the Oral-B iO App. It provides real-time individual tracking and coaching, thanks to artificial intelligence informed by thousands of recorded brushing sessions. Oral-B iO has a simple and intuitive user interface that guides consumers through a two-minute brushing session with 3D teeth tracking to ensure a professional clean feeling every time.

Recently, Oral-B partnered with Scientific American to further explore and understand the new research and innovations transforming our understanding of the connection between oral health and overall health.

“Over 700 studies substantiate the notion that great oral health habits can be a simple step in improving one’s overall health,” explains Jeremy A. Abbate, VP & Publisher at Scientific American, “Gum disease is the mouth’s way of warning us of potentially more serious issues to come, so it’s important to heed those early warnings.”

Those warning signs can be as small as bleeding gums or tooth loss but can lead to more severe conditions such as heightened pregnancy complications, cognitive loss and more than double the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

In clinical tests, Oral-B iO provided a deeper cleaning of teeth and gums, allowing users to easily and effectively maintain oral health. Oral-B iO users experienced:

100 percent healthier gums in just one week, when compared to manual toothbrushes

6 times more plaque removal along the gumline, when compared to manual toothbrushes

83 percent of gingivitis patients moved from unhealthy to healthy gums in eight weeks

Lisa Ernst, Senior Vice President, Research & Development, Oral Care stated, “An Oral-B electric toothbrush is a powerful first step in being proactive against the risks associated with gum disease. We give consumers the power to take control of their families’ health at home with Oral-B iO, which helps prevent and reduce gingivitis for the best gum health.”

In addition, P&G’s LifeLab Everyday will feature P&G Oral Care’s newest sustainability commitments to advance healthy oral care habits to transform the health of people while reducing our impact on our planet. Healthy habits for the environment mean a world where everyone respects our planet and its natural resources by:

Turning off the tap when brushing your teeth

Recycling packaging and products

Unplugging the toothbrush charger when not in use.

For more information on Oral-B iO, please visit oralb.com.

About Oral-B

Oral-B® is the worldwide leader in the over $5 billion brushing market. Part of the Procter & Gamble Company, the brand includes manual and electric toothbrushes for children and adults, oral irrigators and interdental products, such as dental floss.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

About Procter & Gamble’s LifeLab Everyday:

At P&G’s LifeLab Everyday is a new virtual platform that reveals how innovation at Procter & Gamble is reinventing consumer experiences and making progress toward a better future for our society and our planet. The exhibit combines robust, consumer-based insights with breakthrough science inspired by how people live, work, play.

