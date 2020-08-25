Perforce Software Unveils the Future of Game Development in New Report

Survey of over 500 game development professionals reveals big challenges in funding and collaboration

MINNEAPOLIS, August 25, 2020 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announced today the release of The State of Game Development Report: 2020 & Beyond, which outlines trends, challenges, and predictions for the future of game development.

The game development industry constantly evolves. Like many industries, 70% of game development professionals cite a significant impact of COVID-19 on their industry. Unlike other industries, game development teams are uniquely prepared for the challenges of remote work. Their challenge lies in going from remote teams to remote individuals.

For 33% of the game development professionals surveyed, getting funding was the biggest challenge. Nearly 50% of those surveyed are struggling to secure funding.

“Getting funding is a challenge for every game development team,” said Brad Hart. “But studios can’t wait to get funding to get to work. That’s why Perforce is proud to offer an Indie Studio Pack to get these teams started with Helix Core version control and Hansoft Agile project management for free.”

For 22% of the game development professionals surveyed, collaboration was the biggest challenge. Collaborating on assets across teams was one of the biggest challenges for those surveyed, followed by challenges with adapting to remote work.

“Collaboration isn’t a new challenge in game development,” said Hart. “Using the right tools and process is critical to ensuring the collaboration required to build the next hit game. Perforce is uniquely positioned to help game development teams solve this challenge.”

19 of the top 20 AAA game development studios use Helix Core, Perforce version control today. And so do countless indie studios.

The full results of the survey are available in The State of Game Development Report: 2020 & Beyond.

