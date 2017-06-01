Presenting a Brand-new App From Japan! Announcing Official Launch of Release Version of Casino Station!

Available in 173 Countries Worldwide in 12 Different Languages!

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Eve-sense Inc. is pleased to announce the official launch of its brand-new smartphone (Android) app, “Casino Station – Global Ranking”.





Casino Station Official Website



https://contents.eve-sense.com/casino-station/

Information on the official release of Casino Station



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.ca_si_no.gamestation

Here’s what’s great about Casino Station!

We have created an app available in 173 countries worldwide in 12 different languages that specializes in full-fledged casino games. Aside from letting players enjoy a multitude of realistic games of chance, it also allows them to view game titles currently under development by category, enabling them to play while aiming for which title will come out next. Over 100 different titles will be available initially, and since our management is always working on developing new ones, players will always be able to play the latest ones. In addition, the current concept for this app is to “Play without spending any money”, so players will be able to use their coins to play regular games.

To commemorate the launch of Casino Station’s official web site, we’re giving away up to 4,000 Diamonds!

As part of our initial campaign to commemorate the launch of our official web site for Casino Station, we’ve prepared two different campaigns that will be running simultaneously: Sign Up Campaign, and Introduce a Friend Campaign. All of our customers will receive 1,000 Diamonds simply for registering on our web site for the first time! In addition, anyone who enters a Friend Referral Code after registering will immediately receive an additional 3,000 Diamonds! Since both campaigns will be happening at the same time, it means that players can earn up to 4,000 Diamonds in total before they even start playing! Aside from being able to enjoy the app for free as it was designed to be, the best part about Casino Station is that players can earn more coins at the casino and potentially be able to keep playing the casino and its games for free forever, as long as they keep winning.

We hope you’ll enjoy using Casino Station!

Important Information

Casino Station is a game.



It does not provide the opportunity for players to gamble using real money or to win real prizes. It is not implied that practicing these games in the app will translate to success in gambling with real money in the future.

Eve-sense Inc. develops planning, production and management for various information services via the Internet.

