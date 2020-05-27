Research Report With COVID-19 Forecasts – Fantasy Sports Market 2020-2024 | Launch of Various Apps for Fantasy Sports to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FantasySportsMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the fantasy sports market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.34 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.


The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CBS Corp., DraftKings Inc., Fox Corp., Paddy Power Betfair Plc, Roto Sports Inc., Sporta Technologies Private Ltd., Sportech Inc., The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Company, and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the major market participants. The launch of various apps for fantasy sports will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Launch of various apps for fantasy sports has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Fantasy Sports Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Fantasy Sports Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

    • Fantasy Soccer
    • Fantasy Baseball
    • Fantasy Football
    
    • Other Sports
  • Geographic Landscape

    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

Fantasy Sports Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fantasy sports market report covers the following areas:

  • Fantasy Sports Market size
  • Fantasy Sports Market trends
  • Fantasy Sports Market industry analysis

This study identifies use of fantasy sports for brand promotion as one of the prime reasons driving the fantasy sports market growth during the next few years.

Fantasy Sports Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the fantasy sports market, including some of the vendors such as CBS Corp., DraftKings Inc., Fox Corp., Paddy Power Betfair Plc, Roto Sports Inc., Sporta Technologies Private Ltd., Sportech Inc., The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Company, and Verizon Communications Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fantasy sports market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Fantasy Sports Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fantasy sports market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the fantasy sports market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the fantasy sports market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fantasy sports market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type placement
  • Fantasy soccer – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fantasy baseball – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fantasy basketball – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fantasy football – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other sports – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver – Demand led growth
  • Volume driver – Supply led growth
  • Volume driver – External factors
  • Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver – Inflation
  • Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • CBS Corp.
  • DraftKings Inc.
  • Fox Corp.
  • Paddy Power Betfair Plc
  • Roto Sports Inc.
  • Sporta Technologies Private Ltd.
  • Sportech Inc.
  • The Football Association Premier League Ltd.
  • The Walt Disney Company
  • Verizon Communications Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

