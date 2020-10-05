REVEZ Corporation Sees Strong Demand for Stellar Cyber, the World’s First Open XDR Cybersecurity Platform, in Asia-Pacific

High-Fidelity Next-Generation SOC Solution that Finds Active Attacks and Boosts Security Team Effectiveness is Major Draw for Customers

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Stellar Cyber, the world’s first Open XDR cybersecurity platform, announced today that REVEZ Corporation, a major provider of technology solutions based in Singapore, has rapidly closed a number of engagements with Asia-Pacific companies buying the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform to drive their next-generation Security Operations Center (SOC). To date, customers from the region, such as Akati Sekurity, depend on the Stellar Cyber platform for providing fast, automated high-fidelity alerting of active network attacks and boosting the productivity and effectiveness of security teams. REVEZ Corp. has already built a healthy pipeline of other opportunities across the region.

With Singapore as the leading financial hub in the region, many companies have started to adopt the use of decentralized digital networks such as Bitcoin cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Both require a rethinking of cybersecurity practices and are one reason enterprises, government agencies and service providers alike are looking for next-generation SOC platforms.

The AI-driven Stellar Cyber platform is growing rapidly in Asia-Pacific because it slashes infrastructure and operations costs and drives up the performance of security analysts far more than ever before. By collecting and analyzing inputs from existing security tools as well as its own sensors and displaying detections in one centralized dashboard, the Stellar Cyber platform helps eliminate tool silos and their cumbersome manual correlation of security events. The platform makes security analysts up to 20 times more productive by eliminating false positives and identifying cybersecurity attacks in seconds or minutes instead of days or weeks. In addition, the platform’s 20+ built-in security tools allow organizations to sunset older systems, thereby consolidating security infrastructure and reducing licensing costs.

“The Stellar Cyber platform brings an entirely new level of protection to customers while enabling higher productivity and lower costs in a single solution,” said Lawrence Lim, Group COO of REVEZ Corporation. “Our customers have been asking for relief from security ‘tool creep’ and inefficient systems, and Stellar Cyber delivers consolidation with correlation to offer much better results in terms of speed and accuracy.”

“REVEZ Corp. has demonstrated their superior technical expertise and deep relationships with enterprises and government agencies in the Asia-Pacific region, and is quick to build market share for our cybersecurity platform with companies seeking a next-gen SOC solution,” said Paul Jespersen, Vice President of Corporate Development and International at Stellar Cyber. “We look forward to many future engagements in the region as REVEZ Corp. continues to showcase the advantages of the Stellar Cyber platform.”

REVEZ Corporation Ltd. prides itself as a leading CreativeTech Hub (also known as REVEZ Hub) that delivers transformative experiences, innovative concepts and cutting-edge software solutions across its business units. Since its incorporation in 2010, the company has worked with close to 100 clients in the private and public sectors on over 200 projects, carving out an unparalleled niche in this fast-moving digital economy. Specialising in the design and development of integrated suites of solutions by tapping on new technology, immersive multimedia, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), Internet of Things (“IOT”), Information and Communications Technology (“ICT”), Software-as-a-Service (“SAAS”), and Creative & Content Service, REVEZ Corp. develops bespoke solutions that are scalable and flexible to stay ahead of the evolving trends, enabling strategic partners to build a robust digital ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://revezcorp.com.

Stellar Cyber is the only cohesive security operations platform that provides maximum protection by piecing attacks together across IT infrastructure. Leveraging more than 20 integrated applications plus data from existing security solutions and presenting them in an intuitive dashboard, Stellar Cyber slashes operational costs and detects attacks wherever they occur. Stellar Cyber’s platform helps eliminate the tool fatigue and data overload often cited by security analysts and enables them to respond in seconds rather than days or weeks. The company is based in Silicon Valley and is backed by Big Basin Ventures, Valley Capital Partners, Northern Light Venture Capital, SIG, Green Bay Ventures, and other investors. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

