Roark Capital Invests in US Sports Camps

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roark Capital, an Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on investing in multi-location businesses, announced today that its affiliates have invested in US Sports Camps. US Sports Camps is the nation’s leading youth sports camp company, serving more than 100,000 campers annually across 1,200+ camps in 48 states.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in San Rafael, CA, US Sports Camps is the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. US Sports Camps’ offering spans 19 different physical sports, Esports, and academic programs for campers ranging from 6 to 18 years old. The Company partners with leading academic facilities and local coaches to operate exceptional camps, clinics, and programs for kids.

In connection with the transaction, Justin Hoeveler, who has been with the Company for nine years, has been promoted to CEO of US Sports Camps. “Sports and other connected activities are instrumental to the development, health, and well-being of kids. We are excited to partner with Roark to leverage their experience growing multi-location, consumer businesses, as we continue to expand our youth activities platform across sports and beyond,” said Justin.

“It has been US Sports Camps’ mission since we started to connect professional and passionate coaches with young athletes to facilitate athletic and personal development in a positive and safe environment to foster skill development, inspiration, and new friendships. Roark understands and embraces our vision, and they have done exactly what they said they would do since first meeting. Justin has been instrumental to US Sports Camps growth and I am excited to pass the baton to him and Roark,” said the founder of US Sports Camps, Charlie Hoeveler. Charlie will remain on the Board and be the Manager of the Tennis Division.

Mike Thompson, Managing Director at Roark, said, “we have great admiration for what the US Sports Camps team has accomplished over the past 40+ years. We love US Sports Camps’ purpose-driven model that enables talented coaches and camp directors to focus on coaching and youth development. We are excited to partner with Justin, Charlie, and the team as they embark on their next phase of growth.”

About Roark

Roark focuses on investing in the consumer and business services sectors, with a specialization in franchised and multi-location businesses. Since inception, affiliates of Roark have invested in 78 franchise/multi-location brands, which collectively generate $41 billion in annual system revenues from 39,000 locations in 50 states and 81 countries. Please visit www.roarkcapital.com to learn more.

About US Sports Camps

