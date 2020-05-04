Rockwell Automation Has Acquired ASEM, S.p.A, Broadening the Company’s Control & Visualization Offering

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, today announces that it has completed the acquisition of ASEM, S.p.A., a leading provider of digital automation technologies based in Italy.

ASEM provides a complete range of Industrial PCs (IPCs), Human-Machine Interface (HMI) hardware and software, remote access capabilities, and secure Industrial IoT gateway solutions.

This acquisition within our Architecture & Software business segment will further enhance the Control & Visualization hardware and software portfolio. ASEM is primarily a supplier to European machine builders with great opportunities in the North American market. ASEM’s products provide customers with a high degree of configurability for their industrial computing needs, allow them to achieve faster time to market, lower their cost of ownership, improve asset utilization, and better manage enterprise risk.

Rockwell announced its intent to acquire ASEM in February 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Contacts

Jessica Kourakos



Head of Investor Relations



+1 414-382-8510



Jkourakos@ra.rockwell.com

Kolve Byrd



Global External Communications



+1 414-382-5465



Kabyrd@rockwellautomation.com