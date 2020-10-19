Semtech and Actility Create Evaluation Kit to Streamline Development of LoRa Edge™ Geolocation Applications

The kit allows the quick evaluation of solutions based on LoRaWAN® to reduce the cost and complexity of locating and monitoring IoT assets

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced collaboration with Actility, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity platforms and tools to transform business, industries and processes, on a new Evaluation Kit for tracking applications based on Semtech’s LoRa Edge™ geolocation solution and Actility’s network management platform leveraging the LoRaWAN® protocol. The kit allows solution providers and integrators to quickly evaluate this new technology and experience how it reduces the cost and complexity of building a solution for locating and monitoring IoT assets.





“The new Asset Management Evaluation Kit will allow customers to simplify and accelerate production, and test the capabilities of new products based on Semtech’s leading LoRa Edge geolocation solution and Actility’s ThingPark™ platform,” said Alper Yegin, Sr. Director of Standards and Advanced Technology Development, at Actility. “The goal of this collaboration is to provide developers and customers with greater accessibility into the functionality of their asset management solutions. We are confident the kits with Actility’s leading Cloud services will abstract complexity and simplify development while also increasing the worldwide adoption of flexible geolocation applications based on the LoRaWAN protocol.”

Asset management is among the most promising applications for IoT. A variety of industries, such as transportation, logistics, healthcare, and food services, are investing in these applications to replace siloed legacy systems with automated asset management solutions. Actility and Semtech’s Asset Management Evaluation Kit for LoRa Edge enables GNSS scanning and Wi-Fi AP passive scanning for indoor and outdoor location management with very low power consumption. Semtech’s advanced LoRa Edge chipset is bundled with Actility’s network server operating the LoRaWAN protocol and its ThingPark IoT management platform, as well as TagoIO’s application server as part of the complete Asset Management Evaluation Kit, available on ThingPark Market, the biggest IoT B2B marketplace. This optimizes multiple tracking scenarios including applications both indoor and outdoor. By combining GPS and Wi-Fi scanning, the platform delivers seamless and automatic switching using a single LoRa Edge-based device without need for human intervention, maintaining consistent visibility of asset locations.

“The evaluation kit integrates Semtech’s LoRa Edge hardware with Cloud-based software from Actility and TagoIO’s application server to enable customers to develop innovative IoT asset management solutions which bring compelling advantages to flexibility, ease of deployment and the real capability to increase management efficiencies,” said Sree Durbha, Director of Product Management in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Solutions which simplify the IoT development process and provide greater confidence that technology will optimize workflows are in heavy demand from business owners and enterprises globally. Streamlining and standardizing technology across the ecosystem is essential to support the rapid growth of large, scalable IoT applications.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices



Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Actility



Actility is a world leader in Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWAN) industrial-grade connectivity solutions for the Internet of Things. Actility provides its ThingPark™ platform and network technology to deploy, operate and maintain public and private wireless IoT networks within a unified, scalable and versatile network infrastructure. The vast majority of nationwide LoRaWAN® network service providers (over 50) and hundreds of companies trust ThingPark™ all over the world. Through its subsidiary Abeeway, Actility also provides patented ultra-low power tracking solutions. ThingPark Market offers the largest selection of interoperable IoT gateways, devices and applications to simplify and accelerate deployment of use cases. For more information visit www.actility.com

About Semtech



Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

