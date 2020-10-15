Semtech and Packetworx Enable Remote Monitoring of Critical Equipment with LoRaWAN®

Packetworx addresses COVID-19 concerns with new applications to measure power supply and deliver remote diagnostics to high-value assets

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced it has developed with Packetworx, the premier Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider in the Philippines, a new automated packetSENSE Current Clamp electricity monitoring solution and packetSWITCH remote rebooting device based on the LoRaWAN® protocol.





“The LoRaWAN protocol offers the essential building blocks for developers and system integrators to quickly and cost-effectively create solutions to combat the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Arnold Bagabaldo, Founder and CEO at Packetworx. “Packetworx is stepping up to meet the needs of smart facility and smart building management with IoT solutions that remotely monitor equipment and maximize operations with minimal human intervention and reduced risk.”

Packetworx’s IoT applications include packetSENSE Current Clamp sensor that measures electricity flow and packetSWITCH technology to remotely reboot a device. The combined solution has been deployed by several financial institutions to remotely monitor the functionality of automated teller machines (ATMs). Enabled by Semtech’s LoRa® devices, these simple retrofit devices enable 24/7 usage auditing, preventative maintenance alerts, alarms for inactivity due to power loss or malfunction, and remote on or off capabilities to reset the ATM. Actionable data is provided on Packetworx’s visualization dashboard, packetVIEW. These applications utilize the LoRaWAN protocol to deliver long range connectivity, up to miles from the nearest gateway and deep indoors, and low power consumption, with battery life averaging three to five years.

“LoRaWAN allows solution providers the means to quickly connect legacy mission-critical equipment and receive the benefits of IoT and smart monitoring with a low total cost of ownership,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT Product Marketing for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Packetworx’s proven ATM use case has now opened the door to remote monitoring of applications across an endless array of markets, including healthcare, smart industry, smart utility, and logistics.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Packetworx

Packetworx is the leading enabler of Internet of Things (IoT) and LoRa® devices in the Philippines. It is the pioneer and only LoRaWAN connectivity provider and operator in the Philippines. The company provides hardware and software solutions that system integrators and developers use to deliver a portfolio of IoT solutions. Packetworx’s mission is to accelerate the Philippines’ transition towards an Internet-powered future by providing end-to-end IoT solutions, from devices, to network infrastructure, to cloud-based data visualization tools. To learn more, visit https://packetworx.com/.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

