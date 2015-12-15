Simure: Viking Saga, a Brand New Simulation RPG by YOOZOO Games is now in Early Access for Android

Become a Viking Jarl, consolidate your territory, inspire your people and embark on global voyages to uncharted seas!

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SimulationRPG—Gtarcade, the leading mobile game publisher known for its popular titles such as Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming or Legacy of Discord, is excited to announce a new simulation RPG, Simure: Viking Saga developed by YOOZOO Games, that is now going into early access on Google Play in US, Britain, Germany, Brazil, Indonesia and Russia.





In Simure: Viking Saga, players will simulate the life of a Viking Jarl in the 8th century and lead their clans to fight for survival and glory. The game presents a detailed depiction of Viking life with realistic and vibrant illustrations and environment designs, creating an immersive experience. Throughout history, the Vikings were a formidable people that valued strength and bravery, sailing the savage seas in search of new lands. In Simure: Viking Saga, players get to experience these various facets of Viking life.

Key features of Simure: Viking Saga include:

Living the life of a true Viking, either as a beloved and respected leader or a feared warlord

Governing your territory properly by collecting resources and training your soldiers to gradually strengthen your power

Recruiting legendary heroes to fight alongside you and grow your influence

Sailing away into the unknown, encountering new cultures and collecting exotic treasures

The early access starts on March 25th at the following local times and will last for a week:

1am (West Coast US)

4am (East Coast US)

5am (Brazil)

8am (UK)

9am (Germany)

11am (Russia)

3pm (Indonesia)

During early access, players can redeem new characters at daily log-in. Players will also be rewarded with in-game currency, resources and passes to in-game content for following the game’s Facebook and Discord and for completing an in-game survey. Although the early access accounts will be reset after the test period, any purchases of in-game currencies will get a 200% return when the game officially launches.

For more information on the early access, check out this post. You can find the official Simure: Viking Saga press kit including the factsheet and imagery here.

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Discord

Contacts

Linyun Du



duly@yoozoo.com