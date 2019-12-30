Smacircle at CES 2020 – Bring Personalized Commute Solution

CARSON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smacircle, the innovative brand for first-mile, last-mile transportation solutions, will exhibit innovative micro-mobility technologies and products during the highly anticipated CES 2020 at LVCC South Hall 2 Booth No. 25308, one of the world’s biggest consumer electronics event of the new year, from January 7 through 10. Smacircle will announce its Big City concept in the media conference on Monday, January 6, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Room Twilight Ballroom, Flamingo Hotel, 3645 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109.

Smacircle S1 was just named as a 2020 CES Innovation Awards Honoree under the category of Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation by Consumer Technology Association™. At CES 2020, Smacircle will introduce an intriguing Big City concept and never-seen-before booth design. This unique booth has collaborated with Shenzhen Long-Feel Co., Ltd. In the meantime, Smacircle will be unveiling its next-level customization Smacircle demo, which partnered with BrikL customized interactive system.

Smacircle combines mobility and portability to develop the best last-mile transportation vehicle. Developing and implementing friendly and active urban mobility vehicles have been widely discussed over the past few years worldwide in the transportation industry. Accordingly, smart urban transportation systems have to evolve.

Smacircle builds the smallest and most convenient micro-mobility vehicle to solve the first-mile last-mile transportation problem. Through its big city concept, Smacircle aims to create an ecologically-responsible city with sustainable energy and transportation. Smacircle’s big-city concept aims to better people’s daily life through innovative technological commute devices. Smacircle S1 has wide applications for everyone from all walks of life. Whether it be a new day to go to work or unfolding a modern-day on vacation, you can always travel with Smacircle S1 from city to city and easily carry it. Everyone can benefit from having a Smacircle for different purposes.

The unique Smacircle booth design adopts green corrugated paper, flame-retardant paper, and fireproof cardboard. This material has passed corresponding safety and environmental protection qualifications. Smacircle is genuinely working on creating a smart city that is eco-friendly and environmentally responsible.

Furthermore, the Smacircle customization demo allows users to design their own Smacircle S1 based on their preferred color and style. More importantly, users will enjoy a breathtaking 3D visual of their design and truly achieve a personalized vehicle. With a carbon fiber frame and unique design, the S1 can easily be folded in seconds and put into a backpack and carried wherever and whenever. It is the world’s smallest and most lightweight e-bike of its kind. Through the next-level customization demo, users will forward commute technology with their personalized vehicles and transform their mundane everyday transit into an entertaining, meaningful, and individually tailored experience.

Smacircle S1 is now available on authorized dealers, its official website, and also can found in the U.S. Amazon and Hammacher Schlemmer website.

Each year, Smacircle strives to grow, innovate, and exceed customer expectations. For the most eye-catching and innovation micro-mobility and last-mile transportation solution designs, Join Smacircle at CES 2020!

About Smacircle

Smacircle is changing how people commute by offering more possibilities to the first-mile, last-mile transportation solution. Aside from creating the best last-mile transportation vehicles, we are a lifestyle brand.

For more information, please visit https://www.smacircle.com/ and follow @Smacircle on Facebook, YouTube, and @smacircle_tech on Instagram.

