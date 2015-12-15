Smith Micro Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) (“Smith Micro” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

“ 2020 was a very successful year for Smith Micro,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro Software. “ Despite unique challenges caused by a global pandemic, we achieved our best fiscal year in nearly a decade and grew annual revenues 18% year-over-year.

“ During 2020, we also strengthened our future business case and technology portfolio by completing the integration of Circle’s parental controls and enhancing our SafePath® Connected Lifestyle Platform with new driver safety functionality, while also bringing to market key functionality for our ViewSpot® smart retail solution,” Smith continued. “ Despite the substantial capital investment that these activities required, we remained profitable throughout the year and generated $7.9 million in cash from operations.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $12.4 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $12.3 million reported in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth quarter 2020 gross profit was $11.0 million compared to $11.3 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 89 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 92 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $580 thousand, or $0.01 diluted earnings per share, compared to GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $3.7 million, or $0.09 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income (which excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, transaction gains, and acquisitions costs) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.4 million, or $0.03 diluted earnings per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.3 million, or $0.10 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $51.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $43.3 million reported in the year ended December 31, 2019.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $46.1 million compared to $39.4 million reported for the same period in 2019.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 90 percent for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 91 percent for the year ended December 31, 2019.

GAAP net income available to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $4.2 million, or $0.10 diluted earnings per share, compared to GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $10.6 million, or $0.29 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2019.

Non-GAAP net income (which excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, transaction gains, acquisition costs, and preferred stock dividends) for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $10.4 million, or $0.24 diluted earnings per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $12.8 million, or $0.35 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Total cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020 were $25.8 million.

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company considers and has included in this press release certain non-GAAP financial measures, including a non-GAAP reconciliation of gross profit, income before taxes, net income available to common stockholders, and earnings per share in the presentation of financial results in this press release. Management believes this non-GAAP presentation may be more meaningful in analyzing our income generation and has therefore excluded the following items from GAAP earnings calculations: stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, transaction gains, acquisition costs, and preferred stock dividends. Additionally, since the Company currently has federal and state net operating loss carryforwards that can be utilized to reduce future cash payments for income taxes, these non-GAAP adjustments have not been tax effected and the resulting income tax expense reflects actual taxes paid or accrued during each period. This presentation may be considered more indicative of our ongoing operational performance. The table below presents the differences between non-GAAP net income and net income on an absolute and per-share basis. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and the non-financial measures as reported by Smith Micro may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Investor Conference Call

Smith Micro will hold an investor conference call today, March 8, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results. To access the call, dial 1-844-701-1164; international participants can call 1-412-317-5492. A passcode is not required to join the call; ask the operator to be placed into the Smith Micro conference. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. In addition, the conference call will be available on the Smith Micro website in the Investor Relations section.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related conference call may be, forward-looking statements regarding future events or results, including statements related to our financial prospects and other projections of our outlook or performance and our future business plans, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are customer concentration, given that the majority of our sales depend on a few large customer relationships, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results, changes in demand for our products from our customers and their end-users, changes in requirements for our products imposed by our customers or by the third party providers of software and/or platforms that we use, our ability to effectively integrate, market and sell acquired product lines, new and changing technologies, customer acceptance and timing of deployment of those technologies, and our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share data) – unaudited GAAP Stock Compensation Intangibles Amortization Gain on Sale of Software Product Acquisition Costs Preferred Stock Dividends Non- GAAP Three Months Ended 12/31/20 Gross profit $ 10,994 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 10,994 Selling and marketing expenses 2,649 (145 ) (383 ) – – – 2,121 Research and development expenses 5,297 (147 ) (332 ) – – – 4,818 General and administrative expenses 3,060 (520 ) – – – – 2,540 Restructuring expense – – – – – – – Total operating expenses 11,006 (812 ) (715 ) – – – 9,479 Income before provision for income taxes 696 812 715 (711 ) – – 1,512 Net income available to common stockholders 580 812 715 (711 ) – – 1,396 Earnings per share: basic 0.01 0.02 0.02 (0.02 ) – – 0.03 Earnings per share: diluted 0.01 0.02 0.02 (0.02 ) – – 0.03 Three Months Ended 12/31/19 Gross profit $ 11,253 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 11,253 Selling and marketing expenses 1,988 (67 ) (74 ) – – – 1,847 Research and development expenses 3,194 (72 ) (153 ) – – – 2,969 General and administrative expenses 2,400 (215 ) – – (74 ) – 2,111 Restructuring expense 40 – – – – – 40 Total operating expenses 7,622 (354 ) (227 ) – (74 ) – 6,967 Income before provision for income taxes 3,743 354 227 – 74 – 4,398 Net income available to common stockholders 3,671 354 227 – 74 – 4,326 Earnings per share: basic 0.10 0.01 0.01 – 0.00 – 0.11 Earnings per share: diluted 0.09 0.01 0.01 – 0.00 – 0.10 Twelve Months Ended 12/31/20 Gross profit $ 46,110 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 46,110 Selling and marketing expenses 10,698 (549 ) (1,608 ) – – – 8,541 Research and development expenses 19,071 (559 ) (1,312 ) – – – 17,200 General and administrative expenses 12,801 (1,956 ) – – (918 ) – 9,927 Restructuring expense 19 – – – – – 19 Total operating expenses 42,589 (3,064 ) (2,920 ) – (918 ) – 35,687 Income before provision for income taxes 4,325 3,064 2,920 (711 ) 918 – 10,516 Net income available to common stockholders 4,165 3,064 2,920 (711 ) 918 – 10,356 Earnings per share: basic 0.10 0.08 0.07 (0.02 ) 0.02 – 0.25 Earnings per share: diluted 0.10 0.07 0.07 (0.02 ) 0.02 – 0.24 Twelve Months Ended 12/31/19 Gross profit $ 39,419 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 39,419 Selling and marketing expenses 7,517 (247 ) (369 ) – – – 6,901 Research and development expenses 11,682 (278 ) (563 ) – – – 10,841 General and administrative expenses 9,921 (969 ) – – (152 ) – 8,800 Restructuring expense 194 – – – – – 194 Total operating expenses 29,314 (1,494 ) (932 ) – (152 ) – 26,736 Income before provision for income taxes 10,802 1,494 932 (483 ) 152 – 12,897 Net income available to common stockholders 10,603 1,494 932 (483 ) 152 119 12,817 Earnings per share: basic 0.31 0.04 0.03 (0.01 ) 0.00 0.00 0.37 Earnings per share: diluted 0.29 0.04 0.03 (0.01 ) 0.00 0.00 0.35

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) unaudited audited For the Three Months For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 12,416 $ 12,278 $ 51,300 $ 43,346 Cost of revenues 1,422 1,025 5,190 3,927 Gross profit 10,994 11,253 46,110 39,419 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 2,649 1,988 10,698 7,517 Research and development 5,297 3,194 19,071 11,682 General and administrative 3,060 2,400 12,801 9,921 Restructuring expense — 40 19 194 Total operating expenses 11,006 7,622 42,589 29,314 Operating income (loss) (12 ) 3,631 3,521 10,105 Non-operating income (expense): Interest income, net 2 111 96 228 Gain on sale of software product 711 — 711 483 Other expense, net (5 ) 1 (3 ) (14 ) Income before provision for income taxes 696 3,743 4,325 10,802 Income tax expense 116 72 160 80 Net income 580 3,671 4,165 10,722 Less preferred stock dividends — — — (119 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 580 $ 3,671 $ 4,165 $ 10,603 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.29 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 41,262 38,501 40,808 34,513 Diluted 43,305 41,767 42,764 36,991

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) audited audited December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash & cash equivalents $ 25,754 $ 28,268 Accounts receivable, net 12,347 10,894 Prepaid and other assets 1,189 802 Total current assets 39,290 39,964 Equipment & improvements, net 2,170 2,109 Right-of-use assets 5,785 6,464 Deferred tax asset, net — 94 Other assets 694 234 Intangible assets, net 12,698 4,535 Goodwill 12,266 7,797 TOTAL ASSETS $ 72,903 $ 61,197 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,282 $ 2,050 Accrued payroll and benefits 2,867 2,107 Current operating lease liabilities 1,433 1,221 Other accrued liabilities 216 244 Deferred revenue 1,572 98 Total current liabilities 8,370 5,720 Operating lease liabilities 4,805 5,774 Deferred rent 887 885 Deferred tax liability, net 59 — Other long-term liabilities 66 134 Total non-current liabilities 5,817 6,793 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 41 38 Additional paid in capital 279,905 274,041 Accumulated comprehensive deficit (221,230 ) (225,395 ) Total stockholders’ equity 58,716 48,684 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 72,903 $ 61,197

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) unaudited audited For the Three Months For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income $ 580 $ 3,671 $ 4,165 $ 10,722 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 906 344 3,582 1,341 Non-cash lease expense 305 224 1,110 954 Restructuring costs — 40 19 194 Gain on sale of software product (711 ) — (711 ) (483 ) Provision for doubtful accounts and other adjustments to accounts receivable (1 ) 16 (60 ) 143 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory — — — 1 Loss on disposal of fixed assets — — — 6 Stock based compensation 812 355 3,064 1,494 Deferred income taxes 153 97 153 97 Changes in operating accounts: Accounts receivable (2,428 ) 220 (1,269 ) (3,811 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 142 (84 ) (388 ) (32 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (121 ) 284 (1,925 ) (417 ) Deferred revenue 11 (7 ) 184 (221 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (352 ) 5,160 7,924 9,988 Investing activities: Acquisition of Circle operator business, net — — (13,500 ) — Acquisition of Smart Retail business, net — — — (3,974 ) Capital expenditures (111 ) (835 ) (1,323 ) (1,659 ) Proceeds from sale of software products 335 7 367 370 Other investing activities — — (225 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 224 (828 ) (14,681 ) (5,263 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants — 54 4,196 11,457 Dividends paid on preferred stock — — — (119 ) Other financing activities 10 12 47 46 Net cash provided by financing activities 10 66 4,243 11,384 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (118 ) 4,398 (2,514 ) 16,109 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 25,872 23,870 28,268 12,159 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 25,754 $ 28,268 $ 25,754 $ 28,268 Free cash flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (352 ) $ 5,160 $ 7,924 $ 9,988 Capital expenditures (111 ) (835 ) (1,323 ) (1,659 ) Free cash flow $ (463 ) $ 4,325 $ 6,601 $ 8,329

Contacts

IR INQUIRIES:

Charles Messman



Investor Relations



949-362-5800



IR@smithmicro.com