Soracom Introduces ecoSIM Cards, Significantly Reducing Plastic Waste

New IoT SIM cards deliver advanced performance while saving over 4 tons of plastic from landfills with every million shipped

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it is shipping the majority of its SIM cards for Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity as ecoSIMs, produced from 100% recyclable ABS plastic and using over three times less disposable material than traditional SIM cards. The ecoSIM, which supports all standard form factors (2FF, 3FF, 4FF), is saving more than 4 tons of plastic for every million SIMs shipped.

As technology has progressed and device size has decreased in the IoT, the functional size of a SIM slot has also been reduced significantly but the plastic housing around the SIM card has not. Standard SIM cards are made in the size of a credit card. By reducing the amount of plastic around the SIM itself, the card becomes a lighter, less wasteful product.

In addition to saving tons of plastic from the landfill each year, the new ecoSIM also significantly reduces carbon costs associated with global shipping, reducing upwards of 2 tons of greenhouse emissions per million SIMs. Storage footprint and costs are also lowered; a shipping box that traditionally held 1,000 SIMs can now house up to 10,000.

“IoT technology is already helping to reduce material waste and CO2 emissions across crucial industries like agriculture, infrastructure, transportation, energy, and manufacturing,” said Alexis Susset, Soracom vice president of global product and EU sales. “This new ecoSIM further positions both Soracom and our customers at the forefront of an industry-wide commitment to environmental responsibility.”

To learn more about Soracom’s ecoSIM initiative, visit soracom.io/ecosim.

About Soracom

Soracom is leading the democratization of IoT connectivity, offering robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Founded in 2015, Soracom now serves more than 15,000 startups, SMBs and global enterprises across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to the cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

