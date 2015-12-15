Splitvolt to Exhibit its Electric Vehicle Fast Home Charging Products at CES for the First Time

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES–Splitvolt announced today its participation in the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) organized by the Consumer Technology Association, January 11-14. Splitvolt will exhibit its family of electric vehicle products, including splitter switches, high-performance portable EV chargers, 240-volt extension cables and adapters.

In the virtual CES exhibit, the company will share informative new videos highlighting the compelling nature of the innovative Splitvolt Splitter Switch, as well as booklets detailing the many other EV charging products offered. There will be live chats with the show attendees and various options to answer questions and arrange virtual meetings with the Splitvolt experts.

Attendees can find the booth information by logging in at https://digital.ces.tech/ and using the Exhibitor Directory to search for Splitvolt, Inc.

About Splitvolt

Led by an executive team with extensive enterprise and consumer tech experience at public and private companies, Splitvolt is doing its part for climate change by addressing a distinct pain point affecting the adoption of electric vehicles: simple and inexpensive power access for fast home charging. The award-winning Splitvolt Splitter Switch provides 240V power access by intelligently sharing power using existing dryer sockets, without any rewiring or electrician fees. The Splitvolt family of EV chargers and extension cable accessories also provide the fastest possible NEC-safe charging rates at industry-leading price points. To find out more, visit www.splitvolt.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

