Strategy Analytics: ATL Tops Smartphone Battery Market Rankings in 2020

Market growth driven by high-density and dual-cell battery systems

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The global market for smartphone battery cells reached a total revenue of $7.5 billion in CY 2020, according to the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report, “Smartphone Battery Market Share Q4 2020: ATL Takes First Place.”





This Strategy Analytics research finds that the total smartphone battery market revenue saw an increase of 7 percent year-over-year in 2020. The market was led by Amperex Technology Ltd (ATL), capturing 42 percent revenue share followed by LG Energy and Samsung SDI in 2020. The top-three vendors captured almost 83 percent revenue share in the global smartphone battery market in 2020. The vendors drove their success by customizing battery cells to meet smartphone customer needs.

Jeffrey Mathews, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics commented, “The smartphone battery cell market revived as customer orders expanded in the second half of the year driven by seasonal smartphone launches. Smartphone OEMs increased the adoption of high-density cells and dual-cell battery system leading to the growth in market revenues. ATL saw impressive design wins in flagship smartphones which aided in the vendor’s battery cell shipments in 2020.”

Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategic Technologies Practice at Strategy Analytics commented, “We forecast battery cell shipments to rise on the back of growing demand for high-density cells to meet the mass market and 5G smartphone adoption. This will be further complemented by the uptake in fast charging smartphone technology.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.



#SA_General

For more information about Strategy Analytics



Service Name: Handset Component Technologies

Contacts

Report contacts:

Author: Jeffrey Mathews, +44 (0)1908 423 615, jmathews@strategyanalytics.com

European Contact: Stephen Entwistle, +44 (0)1908 423 636, sentwistle@strategyanalytics.com

US Contact: Christopher Taylor, +1 617 614 0706, ctaylor@strategyanalytics.com