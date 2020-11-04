Strategy Analytics: Car Sharing Leads Mobility COVID-19 Recovery with Fleet, Membership Gains

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics reports better than 30% increase in the size of the global fleet of shared cars and in total car sharing membership, according to the latest report: “2020 Global Car Sharing Industry Update – Assessing the Damage of COVID-19.” The report details the nature and sources of market growth in a sector – car sharing – that has seen major car company pullbacks, alongside widespread and dramatic shifts in consumer transportation preferences.

The new report details a year-over-year 31.7% increase in the global car sharing fleet and a corresponding 38% increase in membership. Although, revenues took a modest 14% hit as a result of the pandemic.

The outlook for car sharing remains positive with expected compound annual growth rates of 8.8% and 8.3% for fleet size and revenue, respectively, by the end of 2025. By that time, sector revenue will have surpassed $5.6B centered on a fleet comprised of 700,000 vehicles, increasingly dominated by electric powertrains.

“Car sharing has been a bright spot in the recovery of transportation during COVID-19,” said Roger C. Lanctot, director of connected mobility for Strategy Analytics. “Car sharing operators have nimbly fulfilled the demand for safe, ad hoc transportation solutions.”

“The long-term outlook for car sharing is promising,” added Ben Lundin, industry analyst for connected mobility. “Car sharing innovation is reinforcing the sector’s surprisingly strong prospects.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

