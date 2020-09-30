Strategy Analytics: China, US, Canada Poised to Lead in 5G Spectrum

Millimeter Wave Adds Enormous Swaths of Spectrum

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the Strategy Analytics report “5G Bands, Operators and Regions for Radio Component Suppliers: Mid-2020 Update,” the author provides details on the spectrum allocated or planned for 5G in 69 countries, by operator, along with upcoming auctions. So far, nine countries have allocated millimeter wave bands to 5G, with more than 41 planning to make additional allocations over the next few years. The bands coming up for auction for 5G provide an indication to OEMs, filter and RF (radio frequency) front-end component suppliers about specifications and demand for future cellular phone and base station products.

According to Christopher Taylor, Director, RF & Wireless Components and author of the report, “Interest in millimeter wave for capacity is on the increase. If Canada assigns the 28 GHz, 37 GHz, 39 GHz, 40 GHz and 60 GHz spectrum they have earmarked in 2022, Canada will lead the world with 9,800 MHz of millimeter wave spectrum available for 5G. In comparison, we expect the much more populous country China to allocate 8,250 MHz of 5G millimeter wave spectrum. The US, the first country to adopt 5G millimeter wave, has allocated 4,950 MHz.”

Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of Strategic Technologies at Strategy Analytics, added, “The report also shows surprising interest in the low bands, especially around 700 MHz, for the coverage and penetration that these bands can provide. More than 20 countries plan to allocate new spectrum for 5G in the low bands.”

