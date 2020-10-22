Strategy Analytics: Western European Countries Lead in 5G Share of Smartphone Sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, three Western European nations are leaders in terms of 5G as a proportion of total smartphone sales in 2020.





Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “In terms of sheer volumes China and the USA lead in 5G smartphone sales. But in key Western European markets, consumers are fast adopting 5G smartphones. Switzerland, Germany and UK are leaders in 5G as a share of total smartphones sold in 2020.”

Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, added “The rapid adoption of 5G smartphones by consumers in Western Europe present an opportunity for vendors. Samsung and Apple are taking the lion’s share of total 5G smartphone volumes but aggressive competition from Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi as well as other Chinese vendors will reorder share in 2021. 5G smartphones are a wedge which will allow these vendors to grow in 2021 and beyond.”

