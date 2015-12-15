Strategy Analytics: Xiaomi Will Become Third Largest Smartphone Vendor Globally in 2021

Global smartphone shipments will rebound +6.5% YoY

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, the global smartphone shipments will rebound +6.5% YoY to reach 1.38 billion units in 2021. The growth is driven mostly by the improved economic situation as the COVID-19 pandemic weakens, a growing stock of aging smartphones and the operator/vendor push for migration to 5G.





Abhilash Kumar, Smartphone Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said, “For 2021, we believe Xiaomi will emerge as the third largest global smartphone vendor surpassing Huawei. Xiaomi has been performing well in the India and Russia markets, and has also been very aggressive in Central & Eastern Europe and Western Europe.”

Commenting on the regional outlook of the Chinese vendors, Linda Sui, Senior Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “2021 is going to be the year of Chinese smartphone vendors. In Asia Pacific, vivo, Xiaomi and OPPO will become top 3 players driven by aggressive marketing, expanding channel footprints and competitive pricing.”

The report also notes that in Africa & Middle East, Transsion will pass Samsung as the largest vendor with Samsung falling to second place. Xiaomi will surge into third place ahead of Apple. In the Western European markets, Xiaomi will solidify its grip on third place after Apple and Samsung.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.



#SA_Devices

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Smartphone Strategies: Click Here

Contacts

Report contacts:

Abhilash Kumar, Analyst, akumar@strategyanalytics.com

Linda Sui, Senior Director, lsui@strategyanalytics.com