Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Is Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Two Mario Adventures Pounce on Nintendo Switch Today, Along With the Debut of the Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition System

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Join Mario and friends as they catapult through dozens of colorful environments packed with enticing challenges in the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game, which launches today for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. With Mario, Peach, Luigi and Toad among the cast of playable characters, you’ll find plenty of playful possibilities for single-player and multiplayer fun*, both in-person and online.** Plus, in Bowser’s Fury, you can team up with a friend, as Mario and Bowser Jr., to fight back against Bowser’s gargantuan new form. If you’re ready to help these kittenish cohorts conquer goal poles (and dinner bowls), you can view a new launch trailer for the game here.





“With the launch of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, we hope February is a delightful month for players everywhere as the Nintendo Switch library – and Mario himself! – continues to grow,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The addition of Bowser’s Fury will give this experience a long tail for players who want to continue their Giga-sized explorations with Mario and his rambunctious catalogue of friends and foes.”

Today also marks the launch of the Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition system. This special edition hardware is available through select retailers now at a suggested retail price of $299.99. It includes red Joy-Con controllers with blue straps, a blue Joy-Con grip, a red Nintendo Switch dock and a red Nintendo Switch system. It will also include a stylized Mario Red & Blue Edition Carrying Case and a screen protector.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury offers two action-packed journeys, including the new Bowser’s Fury adventure, which features a land full of kittens and a catastrophic new foe – Fury Bowser. In Bowser’s Fury, you’ll freely frolic through Lake Lapcat, an explorable world with a variety of islands … as well as take control of the fur-ocious Giga Cat Mario, a colossal new transformation for the hero. Mario will need all the help he can get – this time Bowser’s bigger, badder and madder than ever before! Luckily, Bowser Jr., equipped with a handy paintbrush, is ready to add a splash of color and camaraderie to Mario’s efforts.

Because Bowser and Bowser Jr. have large roles to play in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, their amiibo figures, which will be available again for purchase at select retailers, have special activations in Bowser’s Fury. The Bowser Jr. amiibo triggers a powerful shockwave, while the Bowser amiibo triggers the treacherous Fury Bowser. Light a fire under Bowser’s tail (or Mario’s!) with these amiibo triggered tricks.

New amiibo figures for Cat Mario and Cat Peach, which offer in-game enhancements for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, will also be available at select retailers. The Cat Mario amiibo grants players the ability to transform into an invincible White Cat form, another debut for the series! The Cat Peach amiibo causes helpful power-up items to appear randomly.

With launch day at hand, it’s time to wake up from that catnap and suit up for adventure! To learn more about Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, visit https://supermario3dworld.nintendo.com/. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is available now in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and on Nintendo.com at a suggested retail price of $59.99.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

** Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 5 billion video games and more than 779 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

