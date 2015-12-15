TCL and TiVo Extend and Expand IP Relationship

Multiyear Deal Licenses Patents for TCL North America Televisions and Audio Visual Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TiVo®, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), and TCL®, one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced a multiyear extension and expansion of their agreement for TiVo’s media-related patent portfolios.

“We are thrilled to extend and expand our licensing partnership with TCL, America’s second largest TV brand, including its award-winning line of TCL TVs,” said Samir Armaly, president, IP licensing of Xperi. “We believe this agreement further demonstrates the continued relevance of our IP portfolio in the consumer electronics space. The licenses provided under our expanded agreement will enable TCL to continue delivering the very best experience for its customers, even as the television industry undergoes rapid transformation and change.”

“TCL North America values its long-standing relationship with TiVo, and is proud to continue this partnership to support our growing product line-up,” said Jonathan King, vice president corporate & legal affairs, TCL. “This expanded agreement further demonstrates TCL’s commitment and respect for intellectual property as we continue introducing industry-leading features and capabilities for our loyal users.”

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies, broadly licensing them to the media and entertainment industry. TiVo’s innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all of their content across a multitude of platforms.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to TiVo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world’s largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all.

Source: Xperi Holding Corporation

XPER – I

Contacts

Xperi Investors:



Geri Weinfeld, Vice President Investor Relations



+1 818-436-1231



geri.weinfeld@xperi.com

Xperi Media:



Lerin O’Neill, Director Communications



+1 408-562-8455



lerin.oneill@xperi.com