Tecore Networks A U.S. Supplier of 4G/5G Products To Rip And Replace Huawei And ZTE Infrastructure In The U.S.

HANOVER, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2G–Tecore Networks, a U.S. based manufacturer and global supplier of innovative mobile network infrastructure, applauds President Trump in signing into law the Secure and Trusted Telecommunication Network Act. This law authorizes the FCC to appropriate funds that assist rural telecom operators in the replacement of technology that compromises the security of the U.S. telecom infrastructure.

Tecore Networks has been in the mobile network business for almost 30 years and has supplied cellular operators, fixed wireless providers and MVNO with cutting edge wireless solutions providing scalable and cost-effective networks.

When looking for an American alternative that offers affordable end-to-end solutions, Tecore is the wireless operator’s ideal partner. As a trusted U.S. company, with innovative solutions that are well known at the FCC and memberships in CTIA, GSM-Alliance (GSMA), OpenRAN, Telcom Infra Project (TIP), Rural Wireless Association (RWA), National Defense Industry Association (NDIA) and CBRS Alliance, Tecore has built a robust portfolio of software and hardware solutions covering Core and Radio Access Networks (RAN).

Tecore’s carrier-grade core network supports Data, SMS, Voice, and IMS/VoLTE services using COTS x86 based platforms. It offers unparalleled benefits including reduced total cost of ownership, software upgrade flexibility, and access to the latest 3GPP roadmap. The all-Gs iCore® provides a robust core network with an enhanced feature set for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. The iCore® software has an unmatched longevity and has been deployed since 1997 for rural operators in both cellular and PCS bands.

Tecore’s RAN portfolio has radio options suitable for a wide-variety of applications. It includes a Remote Radio Unit (RRU) in any 3GPP band covering low power small cells, to 20W and 40W macro and meta cells in various MIMO and SISO configurations. Tecore currently holds FCC certifications in LTE Bands B2, B5, B7, B41 as well as NB-IoT dedicated band support for Band 86. With focus on 5G, Tecore has added support for 5G NR bands in N2, N3, N5, N41, N66, N71 and in N78. For reduced footprint deployments, Tecore offers software configurable multi-band RRU from a common radio platform as well as custom-frequency software based radio solutions. To identify latest bands supported, please contact Tecore directly, as its RAN portfolio continues to expand based on customer demands.

In addition to the RRU, Tecore’s standalone Baseband Unit (BBU) built on a COTS x86 platform leads the way in standardizing the design and functionality of the hardware and software in the RAN. With a focus on OpenRAN principles, Tecore has joined other industry leaders in combining performance, scalability, efficiency and innovation by implementing the O-RAN 7.2x functional split that provides an open and standardized interface solution in the Radio Unit (RU), Distributed Unit (DU) and the Centralized Unit (CU).

This law underscores the security of the American people and protects the network infrastructure that provides it. The enactment of this law also offers a way for rural operators that were most affected by the Rip and Replace program, to find secure alternative solutions.

“This legislation lays the foundation to help U.S. firms strip out vulnerable equipment and replace it with secure alternatives,” said by Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss). “Today marks an important victory for our economy and national security,” said Wicker.

Tecore believes that the key to effectively transitioning the replacement of vulnerable telecom equipment requires a comprehensive, cost-effective solution and a trusted U.S. company experienced in deploying end-to-end networks.

“We understand that the impact of replacing hardware can adversely affect small businesses, homes, schools and other entities that benefit from the services of rural operators. In the long-term, this legislation will secure U.S. telecom infrastructure for every American and help establish reliable U.S. based vendors, offering competitive products and pricing to enhance the lives of individuals in our communities. We look forward to the opportunity to remain a trusted partner for U.S. operators,” said Jay Salkini, President and CEO – Tecore Networks.

Rural operators can benefit greatly from a vendor that has answers to today’s challenges and innovative solutions that cater to tomorrow’s needs.

About Tecore Networks

Tecore Networks is a global supplier of 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G wireless network infrastructure. Tecore has dramatically enhanced functionality while minimizing space requirements, installation time and cost of ownership. Tecore’s solutions include core as well as radio access network infrastructure, supported by state-of-the-art professional services. Founded in 1991, Tecore is ISO 9001:2015 certified, and is a three-time winner of the Global Mobile (3GSM) Award. For more information, visit www.tecore.com. iCore® and Tecore® are registered trademarks of Tecore, Inc.

