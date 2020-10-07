Telchemy Announces VQmon 5.1 with Zoom, T.38 Fax and Push-to-Talk Cellular Analytics

Zoom session analytics extend VQmon’s leadership and applicability in monitoring videoconferencing communications quality in the work-from-anywhere era.

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Telchemy today has released VQmon 5.1, the newest version of the market-leading embedded analytics software for IP Voice and Video. This new release introduces real-time analysis of Zoom, T.38 fax transmission and Cellular Push-to-Talk sessions. Over 500 million VQmon agents have now been integrated worldwide into leading vendors’ IP telephony endpoints, VoIP, videoconferencing and video streaming test equipment, Session Border Controllers, and high capacity core network systems. VQmon’s advanced analytics automatically identify and monitor real-time voice and video streams at rates of up to 2 million packets per second on a single processor core.

Zoom, T.38 fax, Push-to-Talk analytics and Large Receive Offload support offer powerful and versatile extensions to VQmon’s range of monitored applications:

VQmon analyzes the quality of sessions using Zoom’s media transport protocol . VQmon is embedded in desktop and mobile videoconferencing and HD telepresence systems, continuously reporting detailed analytics including Video, Audio and Audiovisual MOS. Secure videoconferencing sessions are also analyzed without requiring session decryption.

VQmon monitors the performance of T.38 fax transmissions relayed over IP networks. As manufacturing, healthcare and finance industries increase their use of Fax over IP, VQmon enables service providers to more rapidly detect and diagnose fax transmission issues.

VQmon analyzes Push-to-Talk over IP calls, facilitating performance analysis of VoIP traffic generated by PTT mobile Apps. Push-to-Talk over cellular provides the traditional advantages of PTT systems used in construction and other industries but extends the Push-to-Talk convenience to remote workers.

, facilitating performance analysis of VoIP traffic generated by PTT mobile Apps. Push-to-Talk over cellular provides the traditional advantages of PTT systems used in construction and other industries but extends the Push-to-Talk convenience to remote workers. Large receive offload (LRO) systems use hardware support to increase the volume of processed packets, however this modifies the incoming packet structure. VQmon 5.1 is able to decode packets from LRO systems which allows higher capacity monitoring systems to be designed.

Since its introduction in 2001, Telchemy’s VQmon has continuously evolved alongside mobile, communications and entertainment industry standards to provide comprehensive data analytics for voice, video, audio and data services. Today’s increased dependence on VoIP and Videoconferencing for remote working and distributed call centers makes VQmon’s analytics essential to both enterprises and service providers. Reporting accurate diagnostics, performance metrics and KPIs—including QoE, MOS and R-factor scores—VQmon is the most widely accepted analytics library for real-time application performance analysis.

