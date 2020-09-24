The Blue Blur Has Arrived! Ninjala and Sonic The Hedgehog Collaboration Begins Today

Battle in true blue style as you don Sonic-themed costumes, new IPPON decorations, and transform into the big man himself with the Dr.Eggman Gum Utsusemi

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s a Sonic BOOM! Everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog is speeding his way into bubblegum brawler Ninjala from now until October 21. During this limited-time collaboration, players can spin, dash, and bash their foes with a variety of Sonic The Hedgehog themed items including:

Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles avatar outfits

Sonic and Dr.Eggman IPPON decorations

Sonic and Dr.Eggman stickers

A Dr.Eggman Gum Utsusemi transformation

All of these items will be available to purchase with Jala (Ninjala’s in-game currency, obtained via purchase and through regular play) at the in-game shop when the blue blur dashes his way into Ninjala.

To learn more about Ninjala, visit the official website, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

