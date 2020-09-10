 The Prince Is Back in Prince of Persia®: The Sands of Time Remake

(Re) Discover the Prince’s Journey with the Classic Tale that Redefined Action Adventure Gaming

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at Ubisoft’s digital press conference, Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft announced the return of the Prince in Prince of Persia®: The Sands of Time Remake, the company’s first full-scale remake. Originally released in 2003, Prince of Persia®: The Sands of Time redefined action adventure gaming with its innovative gameplay, compelling story and lovable characters. Rewinding time once again, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been developed from the ground up with the Anvil game engine.

Starting January 21, 2021, the game will be available for $39,99 on PlayStation®4, Xbox One family of devices, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store on Windows PC and UPLAY+, Ubisoft’s subscription service.*

Developed by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is Ubisoft’s first ever full-scale remake, with a fresh approach to combat, puzzle solving and rewinding time. The new design, made with updated technology for today’s gaming systems, include new camera angles and fully remade sequences. Additionally, players will get to see a beautiful and fully reimagined ninth-century Persia through the eyes of the developers in Pune and Mumbai.

Relive the Prince’s journey for redemption after unwittingly releasing the Sands of Time on the Sultan’s Kingdom. As with the original, players will embody the heroic Prince alongside the daughter of the Maharaja, Princess Farah, as they navigate the palace, battle sword-wielding enemies, maneuver trap-filled rooms and ultimately confront the evil Vizier, who controls the Sands of Time. Players continue to progress as they combat enemies and master the art of parkour. Yuri Lowenthal returns, reprising his role as the Prince’s original voice and motion capture actor and players will be introduced to actress Supinder Wraich, who now plays the role of Farah.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake includes the original Prince of Persia game originally released in 1989, which can be unlocked during the Prince’s journey.

Players who pre-order the game will have access to the Back to the Origins set, which includes:

The Original Prince outfit from the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

The Prince’s Original Weapons set

A Classic Filterthat changes the look and feel of the game on the screen, just as if players were playing the game back in time

