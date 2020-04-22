theScore Appoints Sports Business and Marketing Executive Brian Cooper to Board of Directors

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#marketing—Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX Venture: SCR) (“theScore” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran sports business and marketing executive Brian Cooper to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Cooper, Chairman of award-winning marketing agency MKTG Canada and former senior executive of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, joins the Board with immediate effect and will support the Company as it continues to grow its sports media and gaming operations across North America.

“Brian brings with him an immense amount of experience and entrepreneurial success as a sports marketer and operator across North America,” said John Levy, Founder and CEO of theScore. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Board and to leverage his expertise as we continue to reinforce our position as a leader in mobile sports media, sports betting and esports.”

An inductee to the Sponsorship Marketing Council of Canada’s Hall of Fame, Mr. Cooper launched and built MKTG Canada, brokering over $1 billion in sponsorships and spearheading its sale to Dentsu Aegis. Prior to that, he served as VP, Business Development and Operations for MLSE, helping launch the Toronto Raptors’ expansion franchise. He also serves as Chair of Canada Basketball, an advisor to the Wayne Gretzky Foundation and sits on the Advisory Board of Playmaker Capital.

“theScore has become one of the biggest names in sports media, both in Canada and the US, and they are primed to achieve the same success with their gaming operations,” said Mr. Cooper. “This is a truly exciting time to be joining the Board of a company that has always played at the cutting-edge, and I look forward to supporting John and his team in realizing their vision.”

Concurrently, the Company also announced that Lorry Schneider and Mark Zega would be stepping down from the Board with immediate effect.

“Both Lorry and Mark have served as highly-valued and long-time members of our Board, and I greatly appreciate their dedication and contributions to our growth and success,” added Mr. Levy. “On behalf of the entire Board, I thank them for all their service.”

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.



Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience. Natively built for iOS and Android devices, theScore Bet is deeply integrated with theScore’s media app and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey. Publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

Forward-looking (safe harbour) statement



Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “expects” or “intends” and other similar statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Such statements reflect theScore’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including among other things, those which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form and Short-form Prospectus as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.

Contacts

James Bigg



Sr. Manager, Communications



Score Media and Gaming Inc.



Tel: 647-638-9281



Email: james.bigg@thescore.com

Benjie Levy



Chief Operating Officer



Score Media and Gaming Inc.



Tel: 416-479-8812 ext. 2284



Email. benjie.levy@thescore.com