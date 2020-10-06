Things You Can Learn Online

The worldwide web was always intended by its inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, to be a place where users from all over the globe can share knowledge and learn new things. Although it may not have turned out exactly like that thanks to social media and digital advertising, there are still plenty of things you can learn and different ways you can gain new information when online. In fact, for a lot of different things, the internet has now become a really important, and in some cases preferred, location for people to learn and gain an education, particularly after the difficulties that Covid-19 and lockdown has presented the world with. With all that being said, here are some of the awesome things individuals can learn online thanks to the wonderful advancements of the technology.

Degrees

Thanks to the internet, many universities and institutions are able to offer full degrees to their students that can be studied either partly or entirely online. There are plenty of benefits to this, for both the universities and the students, that make this a great idea and a great use of the capabilities of the internet. By offering online degrees it means the universities can cater for a larger, more global audience, increasing their potential income, while also making them a more recognizable brand worldwide which can influence enrollment.

For students, studying degrees online means that they can study at any university in the world without having to move or alter their current lifestyle. It’s great for people who already have a lot of commitments, such as a job or a child to look after, as online degrees are usually more flexible and can be done while fitting around the other aspects of your life. It also helps individuals save money and procure less debt as people won’t need to pay for university accommodation and therefore may not require a maintenance loan either.

There is a wide array of courses and disciplines people can study online too, ranging from the humanities to sciences to more vocational courses that can lead to a specified and lucrative profession such as becoming a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner. The options are endless and that’s what makes online degrees a really attractive prospect, especially as they’re usually a little cheaper too.

Learning To Drive

With the power of online learning, people can now learn the fundamentals of how to drive without needing to sit behind a wheel. There are many schools and courses you can take that can teach you through the use of online demonstrations and other interactive media that can instill key knowledge such as road safety and how to read signs. Learning how to drive this way can be a really cost-effective method as it’s usually a lot cheaper than traditional driving lessons. It’s also a great way to start the learning process for new drivers who may be a little nervous to get started. It also means that people don’t have to travel to get to their local driving school, which can be a substantial benefit as a lot of people may live over an hour away from their nearest center. Online driving courses are also easy to update and maintain, meaning that when any changes are made to the rules of the road or better practices are discovered, these courses can be easily amended so that users are getting the most up-to-date information possible.

You can’t become fully licensed with an online driving course, as practical experience is still required, but it can definitely be a good way to learn the theory and get you well suited to that aspect of the driving test, helping to make it easier to become fully licensed and reap the many benefits learning to drive has to offer.

A Hobby

Learning a new hobby is a really easy and fun thing to do online. This is because there are countless tutorials and how-to guides online that can give you detailed understanding of a craft and the relevant skills and information needed to tackle a new hobby. There are great, sophisticated web services such as Skillshare and Masterclass that can teach you how to become proficient in a lot of things such as drawing, cooking, writing and even magic – whatever you want to learn and try, there’s a tutorial on it.

If you don’t want to pay for these expert services you can also find free and accessible guides on websites such as Youtube and WikiHow that can not only inform but perhaps also inspire you to start something new.