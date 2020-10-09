Topgolf Swing Suites Coming to the Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls

Interactive sports and entertainment virtual experience will be located in the Retail Promenade

CANTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio, is excited to announce that Topgolf Swing Suites, a virtual experience from global sports and entertainment leader Topgolf Entertainment Group, will be featured at HOFV with multiple indoor luxury Swing Suite bays in one, 10,000-square-foot location. Expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2021, the interactive sports and entertainment experience will be located in the destination’s Retail Promenade.

“Much like our company, Topgolf is all about generating excitement and bringing sports fans together through an immersive and interactive experience,” said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. “This partnership, along with Shula’s Restaurant Group, demonstrates that our vision for our destination is progressing as planned. We are turning Canton, Ohio into a preferred location for flagship brands because of the multifaceted environment we are creating around the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Powered by Full Swing technology, Topgolf Swing Suite is an immersive social experience designed to enhance hospitality and entertainment venues, hotels, resorts, and more. Topgolf Swing Suite technology is built on the industry-leading Full Swing Golf simulator platform delivering fun for golfers and non-golfers with a variety of exciting virtual sports games, golf courses and proprietary Topgolf experiences.

The Topgolf Swing Suites location at Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls will have multiple climate-controlled hitting bays featuring virtual games including the Quarterback Challenge, signature Topgolf games, and some of the world’s most iconic golf courses, such as Pebble Beach, St Andrews, Spanish Bay and Spyglass Hill. Other simulated sports, including baseball, hockey and fan-favorite Zombie Dodgeball will also be playable in each Topgolf Swing Suite. Topgolf Swing Suite screens can double as a massive television screen, so fans have the choice to play the virtual games or watch their favorite sports teams battle it out in real time while enjoying lounge seating, hand-crafted cocktails and a full-service menu.

“We believe our one-of-a-kind Topgolf Swing Suite experience, powered by our partnership with Full Swing Golf, is the perfect complement to this unique sports and retail destination,” said Ron Powers, President of Topgolf Swing Suites at Topgolf Entertainment Group. “We are very proud to partner with the Hall of Fame Village and to have our virtual game technology entertain the loyal fans visiting this prominent and exciting destination.”

The Retail Promenade within the destination will be a sports and entertainment-themed, 82,000-square-foot block located strategically within the campus footprint, offering rooftop views of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. It will be made up of unique restaurants, retailers and experiential offerings, with Topgolf Swing Suites and Don Shula’s serving as two of the anchor tenants. The Retail Promenade will serve as an active hub for the destination where fans can go before, during and after events – be it youth sports contests, football games, concerts or performances, etc. – to have fun, be entertained or eat and socialize.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group’s platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

About Topgolf Swing Suite

Topgolf Swing Suite, a virtual technology from Topgolf Entertainment Group, connects communities of fans in meaningful ways through an immersive social experience embedded within other hospitality and entertainment concepts. Powered by Full Swing technology, Topgolf Swing Suites offer a selection of exciting virtual games delivering fun for golfers and non-golfers alike. The first Topgolf Swing Suite opened in 2016 and has since grown to over 200 bays with operators in five countries/territories. To learn more, visit swingsuite.topgolf.com.

