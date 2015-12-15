Trepont Acquisition Corp I Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing January 22, 2021

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trepont Acquisition Corp I (the “Company”) announced that, commencing January 22, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 20,000,000 units completed on December 4, 2020 and the units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option of 3,000,000 units completed on December 4, 2020, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TACA” and “TACA.WS,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TACA.U.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

About Trepont Acquisition Corp I

Trepont Acquisition Corp I was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses that operate in enterprise & disruptive software, communications, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics 5G, IoT, services and related sectors. The management team includes Co-Founders Arun Sarin, the Chairman of the Board, who was previously Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Group plc, and Ori Sasson, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, who was previously the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Scopus and Chief Executive Officer of Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories. The Co-Founders have over six decades of combined experience leading, advising and investing in public and private technology and telecommunications businesses.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

