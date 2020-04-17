UK Government Deploys Medallia’s Crowdsourcing Platform to Find New COVID-19 Testing Solutions and Help Achieve 100,000 Tests Per Day

Joint initiative between Department of Health and Social Care, UK Bioindustry Association, British In Vitro Diagnostics Association and Royal College of Pathologists to crowdsource solutions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that its Crowdicity cloud platform is being used as part of a major UK-wide initiative to source new and novel solutions to rapidly scale coronavirus testing across the country. The UK Department of Health and Social Care, together with the UK Bioindustry Association, the British In Vitro Diagnostics Association and the Royal College of Pathologists, have deployed Medallia’s crowdsourcing platform to crowdsource ideas from a community of experts in order to meet the UK Government’s target of 100,000 coronavirus tests per day by the end of April, 2020.

Launched on Friday 10th April, under the campaign alias #testingmethods2020, the initiative is leveraging the Medallia Crowdicity platform to gather innovative ideas, share best practices and agree on viable solutions to four key testing ‘challenges’. Targeted at industry, pharmaceutical organizations, health bodies, academic institutions and existing testing labs, the initiative has already seen over 100 solutions submitted, as well as suggestions and comments from industries, academics organizations and leading UK hospital trusts.

Medallia – which already works with the NHS and the Department of Health and Social Care to drive innovation in patient experience – delivered this new crowdsourcing platform in less than 48 hours.

Professor Dame Sue Hill, Chief Scientific Officer at NHS England and NHS Improvement said, “The coronavirus has created complex challenges for the NHS to face, but our staff have been doing fantastic work in fighting the pandemic already. Through collaborative initiatives like this, we can bring together the brightest and the best to help us introduce innovative solutions to ramp up our testing capacity and achieve the ambitious target that has been set of 100,000 tests a day for the benefit of patients, NHS and social care staff and those working in other sectors.”

“There is no more important use case than this for our Crowdsourcing capabilities,” said Leslie Stretch, CEO of Medallia. “Everyone at Medallia is committed to helping the NHS and every healthcare provider combat COVID-19.”

Earlier in April, Medallia launched its “Take Care” Initiative, designed to help both public sector and private organizations through the disruption caused by the current pandemic. In addition to the #testingmethods2020 initiative, Medallia is also helping the Alzheimer’s Society, by enabling people living with dementia and their caretakers to share their unique challenges. In addition, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and World Health Organization (WHO) is using Medallia’s insight tools to survey 45 million businesses to help combat COVID-19 business challenges.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Valerie Beaudett



press@medallia.com

+1 (650) 400-7833

IR Contact:

Carolyn Bass



ir@medallia.com