United Kingdom Video Game Market & Forecast Report 2020: Video Games to Account for More than 50% of the Entire U.K. Entertainment Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United Kingdom Video Game Market & Forecast, by Category (Mobile, Download, Online, Gaming Networks, Consoles, PC Games), Users, Age Group, Gender, Income, Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

In the year 2020, video games are going to account for more than half of the entire U.K. entertainment market

Almost every sector (Online Games, Mobile Games, Consoles Download Games, Gaming Network, and PC Games) of the U.K. gaming industry market is growing. According to this research, the video gaming market in the United Kingdom is one of the largest in Europe. According to this research, by the year 2026, United Kingdom Video Game Market will be US$ 3.7 billion in revenue.

U.K Video Gaming Industry in COVID Era

Video gaming is highly popular in the UK and this coronavirus quarantine has further fueled the consumer interest in the gaming industry. The publisher found in this research that the numbers of users for Mobile & Download games have increased in the COVID lockdown.

Primarily because of growing internet and smartphone penetration, technology up-gradation, etc. Sales of gaming consoles have shown significant improvement in the year 2020 compared to the last year 2019. Health experts are also giving the go-ahead sign for video games as a helpful tension buster during COVID times.

Video games are most popular in the Middle and High-Income populations. By age group 25-34 and 35-44 age groups are more popular compared to 18-24, 45-54, 55-64 age groups of the population. The key players of this industry have played a vital role in developing the sector by launching new generations’ software and hardware such as consoles.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. United Kingdom Video Game Market

6. Market & Users Share – United Kingdom Video Game Market

6.1 By Category Market Share

6.2 By Users Share

6.3 By Age Group Share

6.4 By Gender Share

6.5 By Income Share

7. Category – United Kingdom Video Game Market

7.1 Mobile Games

7.2 Download Games

7.3 Online Games

7.4 Gaming Networks

7.5 Consoles

7.6 PC Games

8. Users – United Kingdom Video Games Market

8.1 Mobile Games

8.2 Download Games

8.3 Online Games

8.4 Gaming Networks

8.5 Consoles

8.6 PC Games

9. Age Group – United Kingdom Video Games Market

10. Gender – United Kingdom Video Games Market

11. Income – United Kingdom Video Games Market

12. Company Analysis

12.1 Keywords Studios

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

12.1.3 Revenue

12.2 Codemasters

12.3 Frontier Developments

12.4 Sumo Group

12.5 Team17

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1z6ey6

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900