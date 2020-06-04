United States Geospatial Analytics Market (2019 to 2025) – By Component, Deployment Mode, Type, Application, End-user Industry, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Geospatial Analytics Market By Component (Software & Solution, Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By Type, By Application, By End User Industry, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States Geospatial Analytics Market is expected to cross around USD86.32 billion over the forecast period by witnessing a CAGR of close to 16%.

Geospatial analytics is defined as the data, which is collected and manipulated based on a location. The key factor for the growth of the United States Geospatial Analytics Market is the growing penetration and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with artificial intelligence (AI) introduction and big data analysis. Moreover, rapid advancements and innovations in drone technology along with rising deployment of UAVs for remotely monitoring and gathering data from different locations with minimal human intervention are some factors which are anticipated to have a strong and positive impact on the market growth during forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing use of GPS-enabled smartphones and devices is estimated to drive the growth of geospatial analytics market in the country over the coming years. However, high cost of geospatial analytics solutions might act as a major impediment to the growth of the United States Geospatial Analytics Market during the forecast period.

The United States Geospatial Analytics Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, type, application, end-user industry, region and company. Based on application, the market is segmented into surveying, medicine & public safety, disaster risk reduction & management, climate change adaptation and others. Among them, the climate change adaptation segment dominated the market until 2019 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because, geospatial technologies help the users to understand the impact of climate change on human lives, food supplies, cities, and so on, which in turn, would increase overall productivity, streamlines workflows, and also enables the concerned authorities to make well informed decisions.

Companies Mentioned

Alteryx

DigitalGlobe

Trimble Navigation

MapLarge

Harris Corporation

Bentley Systems

ESRI

General Electric

Oracle

Google

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Geospatial Analytics Market.

To classify and forecast the United States Geospatial Analytics Market based on component, deployment mode, type, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Geospatial Analytics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Geospatial Analytics Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the United States Geospatial Analytics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Geospatial Analytics Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. United States Geospatial Analytics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Software & Solution, Service)

5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud)

5.2.3. By Type (Surface & Field Analytics, Network & Location Analytics, Geo-visualization)

5.2.4. By Application (Surveying, Medicine & Public Safety, Disaster Risk Reduction & Management, Climate Change Adaptation, Others)

5.2.5. By End User Industry (Automotive, Utility & Communication, Government, Defense & Intelligence, Others)

5.2.6. By Country

5.2.7. By Company (2018)

5.3. Product Market Map

6. Northeast United States Geospatial Analytics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component

6.2.2. By Deployment Mode

6.2.3. By Type

6.2.4. By Application

6.2.5. By End User Industry

7. Midwest United States Geospatial Analytics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.2.3. By Type

7.2.4. By Application

7.2.5. By End User Industry

8. West United States Geospatial Analytics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Deployment Mode

8.2.3. By Type

8.2.4. By Application

8.2.5. By End User Industry

9. South United States Geospatial Analytics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Deployment Mode

9.2.3. By Type

9.2.4. By Application

9.2.5. By End User Industry

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Outlook

12.2. Company Profiles

13. Strategic Recommendations

14. About Us & Disclaimer

