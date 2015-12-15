Universal Electronics Reports Record Net Income for Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2020 Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Paul Arling, UEI’s chairman and CEO, said, “UEI’s ongoing investment in innovation for the future, strategies to enrich margins, and tactics to improve operating efficiencies, delivered strong performance and position the company well for 2021. Focusing on shifting our mix toward more advanced, higher margin solutions, we generated our highest margins in over a decade. As a result, even with lower sales, we reported the most profitable year in our 35+ year history.

“Additionally, we enter 2021 with our broadest, most sophisticated technology offering. Recent publicly disclosed examples once again include industry firsts: our Apple TV remote control designed for cable, satellite, IPTV and other multichannel video program distributors truly enhances the Apple TV 4K live and streaming TV experiences; our QuickSet® Widget provides a turnkey connectivity solution that adds intelligence and QuickSet Cloud to products; our UEI Virtual Agent introduces AI-powered technology that enables self-help capabilities to any screen – TV, phone, computer or tablet; and our ambient-aware connected thermostat family, UEI Comfort, simplifies installation, daily use and ongoing support of climate control in residential, commercial and hospitality applications. Our product development marries our pursuit of continued improvement, our unparalleled patented technology, and our vast experience providing end-to-end advanced control solutions. We help to assist our customers in differentiating themselves as they navigate the convergence of traditional TV, on-demand content and streaming apps. 2021 promises to be another exciting year.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31: 2020 Compared to 2019

GAAP net sales were $156.3 million, compared to $174.7 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $156.4 million, compared to $174.8 million.

GAAP gross margins were 32.7%, compared to 28.5%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 33.6%, compared to 29.3%.

GAAP operating income was $12.5 million, compared to $11.5 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $19.1 million, compared to $17.3 million.

GAAP net income was $12.2 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million or $0.49 per diluted share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $16.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to $12.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share.

At December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $57.2 million.

Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31: 2020 Compared to 2019

GAAP net sales were $614.7 million, compared to $753.5 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $615.4 million, compared to $751.7 million.

GAAP gross margins were 28.7%, compared to 22.6%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 30.8%, compared to 26.7%.

GAAP operating income was $37.3 million, compared to $15.3 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $65.5 million, compared to $66.4 million.

GAAP net income was $38.6 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, compared to $3.6 million or $0.26 per diluted share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $53.3 million, or $3.76 per diluted share, compared to $50.1 million, or $3.55 per diluted share.

Bryan Hackworth, UEI’s CFO, stated, “Our improved financial model resulted in cash flow from operations in 2020 of over $73 million, enabling us to reduce our debt by $48 million while also purchasing over 440,000 shares for $17.7 million for an average price of approximately $40 per share. Given our strong balance sheet and much improved cash flow, we are well positioned for the future.”

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2021, the company expects GAAP net sales to range between $150 million and $160 million, compared to $151.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021 are expected to range from $0.40 to $0.50, compared to GAAP earnings of $0.41 in the first quarter of 2020.

For the first quarter of 2021, the company expects Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales to range between $150 million and $160 million, compared to $152.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to range from $0.83 to $0.93 compared to Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.81 in the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter 2021 Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share estimate excludes $0.43 per share related to, among other things, excess manufacturing overhead costs, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, changes in contingent consideration relating to acquisitions, litigation costs, foreign currency gains and losses and the related tax impact of these adjustments. For a more detailed explanation of Non-GAAP measures, please see the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics discussion and the Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Results, each located elsewhere in this press release.

Conference Call Information

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, UEI provides Adjusted Non-GAAP information as additional information for its operating results. References to Adjusted Non-GAAP information are to non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not required by, in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. UEI’s management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of UEI for budget planning purposes and for making operational and financial decisions. Management believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, help investors evaluate UEI’s core operating and financial performance and business trends consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Additionally, management believes these measures facilitate comparisons with the core operating and financial results and business trends of competitors and other companies.

Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales is defined as net sales excluding the revenue impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. and the impact of stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants. Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding the impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. and costs of implementing countermeasures to mitigate this impact, excess manufacturing overhead costs, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, factory transition costs, impairment expenses related to and the loss on the sale of our Ohio call center, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense related to the increase in fixed assets from cost to fair market value resulting from acquisitions and employee related restructuring costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses are defined as operating expenses excluding costs incurred related to implementing countermeasures to mitigate the impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S., stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles acquired, changes in contingent consideration related to acquisitions, costs associated with our International Trade Commission litigation efforts, and employee related restructuring and other costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income excluding the aforementioned items, the reversal of a social insurance accrual and accounts receivable reserve related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018, foreign currency gains and losses, the related tax effects of all adjustments, as well as the effect of a reversal of a reserve of an uncertain tax position related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018, and certain net deferred tax adjustments. Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is calculated using Adjusted Non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

About Universal Electronics

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including net sales, profit margin and earnings trends, estimates and assumptions; our expectations about new product introductions; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and quarterly and periodic reports we have filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) since then. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include: the acceptance of and demand for the various advanced control products and technologies, including our Apple TV remote control, Quickset® Widget, Quickset Cloud service, UEI Virtual Agent, UEI Comfort products, technologies, and platforms; our ability to continue anticipating the needs and wants of our customers, and timely develop and deliver products and technologies that will be accepted by our customers; the continued commitment of our customers to their product development strategies that translate into greater demand for our technologies and products as anticipated by management; the continued ordering pattern of our customers as anticipated by management; management’s ability to manage its business to achieve its net sales, margins, and earnings through its operating efficiencies, product mix, and gross margin improvement initiatives as guided and as anticipated; our ability to enhance and protect the value of our intellectual properties, including our patents and trade secrets, through our licensing and litigation efforts; interruptions in our supply and logistics chains; the effects that natural disasters and public health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have on our business and management’s ability to anticipate and mitigate those effects, including the duration, severity and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the actions and restrictions that may be imposed on us and our operations by federal, state, local and international public health and governmental authorities to contain and combat the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, each of which may exacerbate one or more of the aforementioned risks; and uncertainties and other factors more fully described in our reports filed with the SEC; and effects that changes in laws, regulations and policies may have on our business including the impact of trade regulations pertaining to importation of our products and the tariffs imposed upon them. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Further, any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of February 18, 2021. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

– Tables Follow –

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share-related data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,153 $ 74,302 Accounts receivable, net 129,433 139,198 Contract assets 9,685 12,579 Inventories 120,430 145,135 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,828 6,733 Income tax receivable 3,314 805 Total current assets 326,843 378,752 Property, plant and equipment, net 87,285 90,732 Goodwill 48,614 48,447 Intangible assets, net 19,710 19,830 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,522 19,826 Deferred income taxes 5,564 4,409 Other assets 2,752 2,163 Total assets $ 510,290 $ 564,159 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 83,229 $ 102,588 Line of credit 20,000 68,000 Accrued compensation 28,931 43,668 Accrued sales discounts, rebates and royalties 10,758 9,766 Accrued income taxes 3,535 6,989 Other accrued liabilities 33,057 35,445 Total current liabilities 179,510 266,456 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease obligations 13,681 15,639 Contingent consideration 292 4,349 Deferred income taxes 1,913 1,703 Income tax payable 1,054 1,600 Other long-term liabilities 539 13 Total liabilities 196,989 289,760 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 24,391,595 and 24,118,088 shares issued on December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 244 241 Paid-in capital 302,084 288,338 Treasury stock, at cost, 10,618,002 and 10,174,199 shares on December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (295,495) (277,817) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (18,522) (22,781) Retained earnings 324,990 286,418 Total stockholders’ equity 313,301 274,399 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 510,290 $ 564,159

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 156,264 $ 174,694 $ 614,680 $ 753,477 Cost of sales 105,180 124,837 438,424 583,274 Gross profit 51,084 49,857 176,256 170,203 Research and development expenses 8,471 7,528 31,450 29,412 Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,098 30,878 107,539 125,476 Operating income 12,515 11,451 37,267 15,315 Interest income (expense), net (150) (830) (1,422) (3,918) Accrued social insurance adjustment — — 9,464 — Other income (expense), net (141) (569) (1,404) (995) Income before provision for income taxes 12,224 10,052 43,905 10,402 Provision for income taxes 66 3,025 5,333 6,772 Net income $ 12,158 $ 7,027 $ 38,572 $ 3,630 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.88 $ 0.50 $ 2.78 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.49 $ 2.72 $ 0.26 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 13,768 13,931 13,893 13,879 Diluted 14,099 14,286 14,166 14,109

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash provided by operating activities: Net income $ 38,572 $ 3,630 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,735 31,926 Provision for bad debts 332 441 Deferred income taxes (478) (1,779) Shares issued for employee benefit plan 1,136 947 Employee and director stock-based compensation 9,122 8,845 Performance-based common stock warrants 686 1,997 Impairment of long-term assets 134 1,506 Accrued social insurance adjustment (9,464) — Loss on sale of Ohio call center 712 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and contract assets 14,884 17,203 Inventories 28,295 (1,914) Prepaid expenses and other assets (245) 4,648 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (33,543) 14,233 Accrued income taxes (6,486) 3,574 Net cash provided by operating activities 73,392 85,257 Cash provided by (used for) investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (16,862) (21,313) Acquisitions of intangible assets (6,372) (2,655) Payment on sale of Ohio call center (500) — Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (23,734) (23,968) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities: Borrowings under line of credit 75,000 72,500 Repayments on line of credit (123,000) (106,000) Proceeds from stock options exercised 2,805 448 Treasury stock purchased (17,678) (1,928) Contingent consideration payments in connection with business combinations (3,091) (4,251) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (65,964) (39,231) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (843) (963) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (17,149) 21,095 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 74,302 53,207 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 57,153 $ 74,302 Supplemental cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 12,712 $ 7,275 Interest paid $ 1,610 $ 4,403

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales: Net sales – GAAP $ 156,264 $ 174,694 $ 614,680 $ 753,477 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — (530) — (3,725) Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants 161 616 686 1,997 Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales $ 156,425 $ 174,780 $ 615,366 $ 751,749 Cost of sales: Cost of sales – GAAP $ 105,180 $ 124,837 $ 438,424 $ 583,274 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — 1,084 (3,523) (13,377) Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) (1,154) (1,412) (7,500) (17,746) Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3) — (811) (570) (811) Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4) (180) (110) (378) (471) Stock-based compensation expense (37) (37) (183) (139) Employee related restructuring — — (204) — Adjusted Non-GAAP cost of sales 103,809 123,551 426,066 550,730 Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit $ 52,616 $ 51,229 $ 189,300 $ 201,019 Gross margin: Gross margin – GAAP 32.7 % 28.5 % 28.7 % 22.6 % Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — % (0.8) % 0.6 % 1.4 % Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants 0.1 % 0.3 % 0.1 % 0.2 % Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) 0.7 % 0.7 % 1.2 % 2.3 % Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3) — % 0.5 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4) 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Stock-based compensation expense 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Employee related restructuring — % — % 0.0 % — % Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margin 33.6 % 29.3 % 30.8 % 26.7 % Operating expenses: Operating expenses – GAAP $ 38,569 $ 38,406 $ 138,989 $ 154,888 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — (18) — (1,804) Stock-based compensation expense (2,232) (2,090) (8,940) (8,705) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (485) (1,395) (4,508) (5,595) Change in contingent consideration (20) 366 2,408 (1,403) Litigation costs (5) (2,287) — (3,901) — Employee related restructuring and other costs — (1,335) (287) (2,720) Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 33,545 $ 33,934 $ 123,761 $ 134,661

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income: Operating income – GAAP $ 12,515 $ 11,451 $ 37,267 $ 15,315 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — (1,596) 3,523 11,456 Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants 161 616 686 1,997 Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) 1,154 1,412 7,500 17,746 Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3) — 811 570 811 Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4) 180 110 378 471 Stock-based compensation expense 2,269 2,127 9,123 8,844 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 485 1,395 4,508 5,595 Change in contingent consideration 20 (366) (2,408) 1,403 Litigation costs (5) 2,287 — 3,901 — Employee related restructuring and other costs — 1,335 491 2,720 Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income $ 19,071 $ 17,295 $ 65,539 $ 66,358 Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net sales 12.2 % 9.9 % 10.7 % 8.8 % Net income: Net income – GAAP $ 12,158 $ 7,027 $ 38,572 $ 3,630 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — (1,596) 3,523 11,456 Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants 161 616 686 1,997 Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) 1,154 1,412 7,500 17,746 Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3) — 811 570 811 Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4) 180 110 378 471 Stock-based compensation expense 2,269 2,127 9,123 8,844 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 485 1,395 4,508 5,595 Change in contingent consideration 20 (366) (2,408) 1,403 Litigation costs (5) 2,287 — 3,901 — Employee related restructuring and other costs — 1,335 491 2,720 Accrued social insurance adjustment (6) — — (9,464) — Reversal of accounts receivable reserve (7) (432) — (432) — Foreign currency (gain) loss 596 263 1,984 933 Income tax provision on adjustments (2,866) (320) (4,349) (7,259) Other income tax adjustments (8) — — (1,303) 1,772 Adjusted Non-GAAP net income $ 16,012 $ 12,814 $ 53,280 $ 50,119 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share: GAAP 14,099 14,286 14,166 14,109 Adjusted Non-GAAP 14,099 14,286 14,166 14,109 Diluted earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share – GAAP $ 0.86 $ 0.49 $ 2.72 $ 0.26 Total adjustments $ 0.27 $ 0.41 $ 1.04 $ 3.29 Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.14 $ 0.90 $ 3.76 $ 3.55

