Veritone to Participate in Six Upcoming Investor Conferences

2 hours ago

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, today announced management will participate in the upcoming virtual conferences in November and December 2020:

  • JMP Securities Small-Cap Technology Forum

    Date: November 10, 2020, Time: 2:00-2:25pm ET (11:00-11:25am PT)
  • Stifel Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference

    Date: November 11-12, 2020
  • Roth Technology Virtual Conference

    Date: November 11-12, 2020
  • Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

    Date: November 17, 2020
  • Northland IoT, Al and Safety Conference

    Date: December 7, 2020, Time: TBD
  • Roth Deer Valley Consumer Conference

    Date: December 10-11, 2020

To listen to webcasts of the conferences with presentations, please visit the investor events section of the website. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Veritone management, please contact your representative or Veritone’s IR team at veritone@lhai.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading global software and solutions provider at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, the world’s first operating system for AI, democratizes AI as well as orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Veritone is helping to solve systemic and intractable problems in multiple sectors, including energy, media & entertainment, government, legal & compliance and public health & safety. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit veritone.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Brian Alger, CFA

SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Veritone, Inc.

(949) 386-4318

investors@veritone.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Kirsten Chapman

LHA Investor Relations

(415) 433-3777

veri@lhai.com

